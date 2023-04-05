New Elden Ring Update Makes One of the Game's Hardest Bosses Much Easier

One of the most difficult bosses in FromSoftware's Elden Ring has now become way easier to beat following a recent update to the game. By most accounts, virtually every boss in Elden Ring is hard to defeat in its own way. However, some of the game's most powerful foes have been far harder to overcome for players than others. Luckily, in the case of one iconic Elden Ring boss, they've now become much simpler to surpass thanks to a "cheese" method that has been discovered.

Coming by way of YouTube channel Sax Slave Gael, it has been shown that Elden Ring's Malenia can now be beaten in roughly 60 seconds thanks to a huge new buff to one of the action game's weapons. Typically thought of as one of the most frustrating bosses in Elden Ring, Malenia is a character that has halted the progress of many players. Fortunately, if you want to use this new battle tactic in question, she shouldn't prove to be much of a challenge any longer.

Essentially, with the release of update 1.09 for Elden Ring at the end of March, Margott's Cursed Sword has now become very strong. In short, Margott's Cursed Sword has had its attack speed boosted with this new patch, which allows players to now deal damage to Malenia without getting touched. As long as you can pull off a few properly-timed dodges, using this weapon against the boss should result in you taking down Malenia without much of a sweat at all.

Moving forward, FromSoftware still isn't done working on Elden Ring just yet. The studio announced earlier this year that it's currently developing new DLC for Elden Ring titled Shadow of the Erdtree. Details on this expansion are still incredibly slim, though, as we still have no clue when it might release. In all likelihood, more information related to Shadow of the Erdtree will end up coming about from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware in the months ahead.

