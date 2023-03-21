Elden Ring 2 Speculation Grows Following FromSoftware Leak

Speculation associated with Elden Ring 2 has started to grow today following a new leak tied to developer FromSoftware. By most accounts, Elden Ring was the biggest game that ended up launching in 2022. Not only did it sell a staggering number of copies across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but it also ended up pulling in numerous Game of the Year honors. As such, it seems to be inevitable that FromSoftware will one day end up creating a sequel. And while Elden Ring 2 is surely still far off, our first indication that a follow-up might be in the works has now appeared.

Spotted by user "Timur222" on Twitter, a notable employee at FromSoftware has already confirmed that the studio is in the process of working on another unannounced project. As mentioned on the LinkedIn profile of Kenneth Chan, who is a director and producer at FromSoftware, it was teased that the company has been working on a new game of some sort since January 2022. Chan didn't happen to provide any additional context about what this game could be, but Elden Ring 2 is an incredibly likely candidate given the success of the first installment.

Obviously, it's worth stressing that this mystery game is by no means guaranteed to be Elden Ring 2. Even though a sequel seems quite probable, FromSoftware has shown in recent years that it's open to working on a variety of different games. In fact, Chan himself is serving as the co-director of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which is set to release later this year and will mark FromSoftware's first return to the Armored Core series in over 10 years.

For now, the only thing we know with certainty about Elden Ring's future is that the game will end up getting DLC at some point. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced roughly one month ago that a new expansion titled Shadow of the Erdtree was currently in the works. A launch window for this add-on wasn't provided, but at a minimum, it's now known that FromSoftware isn't done working on Elden Ring as a franchise just yet.

