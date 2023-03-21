Elden Ring Stats Reveal Which Boss Was Fought the Most

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has been celebrating the game's anniversary within the past couple of weeks, and as part of those celebrations, a big bundle of stats was released to show, among other things, which bosses players chose to fight the most. Only the top five bosses were included in those results, and while Elden Ring has no shortage of bosses, the ones reigning at the top of the list should be no surprise to those who've bashed their heads against boss battles over and over again with or without the help of others.

At the No. 1 spot in the lineup of the most-fought bosses in Elden Ring is Malenia, Blade of Miquella. That boss was fought a staggering 329 million times which, as high as that number is, honestly seems a bit low considering how many people played Elden Ring and how difficult the boss was. The stats track boss attempts, however, not just wins against the boss, so because of her difficulty, it makes sense that Malenia would top the charts.

Behind Malenia is Margit the Fell Omen, the Limgrave Tree Sentinel, Radagon of the Golden Order, and Starscourge Radahn. What's interesting about this list is that all of the bosses here except for Radagon are technically optional fights, too. Because of the way Elden Ring's story progression works, you can pick and choose which bosses to fight most of the time, and you can skip all of these except for Radagon. Of course, that's ill-advised since you'd miss out on a ton of content and some challenging boss fights like Malenia's, so you're better off being among the millions tackling these bosses.

Other stats included in the infographic seen here cover things like how many times players have died (over 9 billion right now) as well as how many times people summoned others (over 1 billion). Rock Sling was unsurprisingly the most popular Spell in terms of how many times spells were cast, and the Incantation people pined after the most was Blessing of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring has some DLC on the way, so we'll have to see when that's released if any of the bosses included in that content can dethrone those in this current list.