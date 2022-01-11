Elden Ring Leaked Character Creator Video Draws Praise from Fans

Elden Ring is still a few weeks away from release, but it seems fans are already happy with one aspect of the game: its character creation system. YouTuber ER-SA leaked footage of the character creation system in action, and fans are already calling it a drastic improvement over previous FromSoftware games. In the comments for the video, many have pointed out that it looks substantially better than Dark Souls 3, most notably the character models themselves. The game will allow players to create both realistic looking humans, as well as characters that are closer to a troll in appearance.

ER-SA’s video was shared on Twitter by user @Paerclipfugie, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/paperclipfugie/status/1480580950740410371



It really is impressive how much freedom the character creation tool will give players! As with any leak, readers will want to keep in mind that things can change prior to the game’s launch. However, the quality of the character models does seem to reflect some of the recent comments Hidetaka Miyazaki has made about the game. During a recent interview with EDGE Magazine, the Elden Ring director stated that the success of Sony’s Demon’s Souls remake on PlayStation 5 put extra pressure on FromSoftware to create graphics that surpassed the team’s previous efforts. This character creation video (and its positive reception) certainly bodes well for the game in that regard!

There has been a significant amount of hype surrounding Elden Ring over the last year, and it will be interesting to see whether FromSoftware can deliver. With Miyazaki at the helm and world-building from Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin, Elden Ring might be one of the most-anticipated games of 2022. Hopefully the finished product will end up being worth the wait!

Elden Ring is set to release February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

