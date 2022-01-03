Elden Ring Director Says PS5’s Demon’s Souls Remake Put Extra Pressure on the Graphics Team

When the PlayStation 5 launched at the end of 2020, the Demon’s Souls remake was one of the console’s biggest exclusives. The original Demon’s Souls was directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, but the famed director was uninvolved with the Bluepoint developed remake, working instead on Elden Ring. Reception to the game was quite strong, with the graphics in particular receiving quite a bit of praise. In an interview published in EDGE magazine issue 367, Miyazaki says that the acclaim surrounding Demon’s Souls added an extra layer of pressure on FromSoftware, not only for Elden Ring, but also for future games from the studio.

“Yes, I’m pretty sure our graphics-creation staff felt that pressure more than anyone else. And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make,” said Miyazaki. “Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What weask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements ofthe game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the otherelements of development. So this is always an areawhere I feel a little bit apologetic towardsmy graphics team because Iknow they work extremely hard. And they’veworked extremely hard onElden Ring – our graphics-systemsteam and our programmers have beenpushing a lot of new features tocreate the best-looking games we’veever made.”

FromSoftware likely isn’t the only development studio feeling the pressure to push the next-gen consoles in the graphic department. The era of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is just starting, and many gamers have not been able to make the upgrade yet. However, as time goes on, players are going to expect more from these development teams. At the end of the day, graphics aren’t everything, but it’s easy to see why Miyazaki and his team would feel the need to deliver graphics on a level similar to Demon’s Souls. Hopefully, Elden Ring will prove enjoyable regardless!

Elden Ring is set to release February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

