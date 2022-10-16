Elden Ring DLC Potentially Revealed in New Update

Elden Ring was one of the first major video game releases of 2022, and Bandai Namco has previously hinted that it has big plans for the future of the franchise. A recent update for the game seems to indicate that those future plans could include DLC. Dataminers have uncovered lines of code referencing "DLC01" and maps that don't currently exist in the game. Nothing is official until developer FromSoftware makes an announcement, and readers should keep in mind that plans constantly change in the video game industry. However, this is a very good sign that DLC is coming soon!

Information about these lines of code was first shared on Twitter by users @manfightdragon and @SatchelSeals. A Tweet showing those lines of code can be found embedded below.

Not only this, but new models were added with references in the code to "DLC01"



WE WON!!! ELDEN RING DLC HYPE!!!#ELDENRING https://t.co/IzS8ceAu6k pic.twitter.com/71cGjGs6Cq — Satchel “BABYLON” Era (@SatchelSeals) October 13, 2022

While fans should temper their expectations prior to an official announcement, the concept of new maps would be major cause for celebration! Elden Ring already has a significant amount of content, and fans have found a lot of ways to continue having fun with the content currently available. However, there are a lot of great ways that FromSoftware could expand on the current experience. Hopefully the game's developer and publisher won't keep fans waiting too much longer for some news!

Released back in February, Elden Ring quickly found a passionate fanbase. The game was a huge commercial success, and has been frequently cited as a Game of the Year candidate. There are still a handful of major video games set to release in 2022, but Elden Ring is sure to be in the discussion among most gaming outlets, regardless of what else releases. Extra content won't play any role in the game's success in that regard, but it will keep Elden Ring in the minds of players!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What are your thoughts on Elden Ring? What kind of downloadable content would you like to see for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!