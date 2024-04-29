Elden Ring Players Can Own Malenia's Arm for Roughly $400

Elden Ring fans who find themselves waiting patiently for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC to drop can now blow $400 on a new collectible of Malenia's arm in the meantime. Since Elden Ring launched back in 2021, Malenia has gone on to be one of the game's most iconic bosses. Not only is she one of the most difficult fights in Elden Ring, she also boasts one of the most unique designs. Now, her signature prosthetic arm can be yours to own, but it won't be cheap.

Created by PureArts, the collectibles manufacturer has announced a new life-size version of Malenia's arm that can now be pre-ordered. Officially licensed by Bandai Namco, the item is created with polyresin and is virtually identical to the one that Malenia herself boasts in Elden Ring. The arm also comes with its own metal base for display purposes but can additionally be mounted to walls.

"Tarnished, summon the Spirit Ashes! Demigod Boss Malenia is poised to unleash the power of Scarlet Rot upon PureArts," says the official description of the item. "We're thrilled to present an extraordinary feature of one of the most charismatic characters from the award-winning RPG Elden Ring. Welcome the Elden Ring: Arm of Malenia Life-Size Replica. Gold hued and true to scale, this collectible features an articulated wrist, and two display options: metal base or wall mount. The Elden Ring: Arm of Malenia Life-Size Replica is a work of art crafted for true Elden Ring fans."

Obviously, the sticking point for many Elden Ring fans with this life-size Malenia arm will be its price. The replica happens to retail for $389 but after shipping and taxes are taken into account, this will drive the price up to nearly $500. PureArts also says that shipments of the accessory won't begin going out until later this year in December 2024.

As mentioned, in the near term, Elden Ring fans have the release of Shadow of the Erdtree to look forward to, which is out in a little over a month. The long-awaited DLC is set to go live on June 20, 2024, and will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.