Elden Ring Reveals New Melina and Raging Wolf Figures

Elden Ring is one of the biggest games of the year, so it should come as little surprise that Bandai Namco has plans to release tie-in merchandise. The company's Figuarts Mini line has revealed figures of Melina and Raging Wolf. Both figures are set to release in October, and offer "a palm-sized deformation" of the characters from the game; collectors familiar with the Nendoroid line should expect something similar! While the designs feature faithful depictions of these characters, they're also much smaller, and a bit cuter than what we see in the actual video game.

A video showcasing the figures of Melina and Raging Wolf can be found embedded below.

Images of the figures were shared on Twitter by the official TamashiiNations Twitter account, leading to quite a bit of excitement from fans. Unsurprisingly, some have already voiced additional figures they'd like to see, including Radahn and Malekith. It's a safe bet that lots of Elden Ring fans will be excited to snag these figures, but collectors that want designs with less of a chibi style are also in luck; Bandai Namco has revealed that Elden Ring figures will also be released as part of the company's S.H.Figuarts line, as well. Those figures tend to be a lot more faithful, but the company has not revealed any of the designs, as of this writing.

Elden Ring released in February, and has sold more than 13 million copies worldwide since. Following the game's financial success, Bandai Namco revealed that it planned to expand the brand. That means Elden Ring fans can expect to see a lot more tie-in merchandise. These Melina and Raging Wolf figures are certainly a nice start, but this is probably just the tip of the iceberg!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What are your thoughts on these new Elden Ring figures? Are there any particular characters you'd like to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!