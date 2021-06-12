Elden Ring Is Planned to Be More Than Just a Video Game

✖

Bandai Namco has greater plans for Elden Ring other than just making it the start of a new video game franchise. According to the publisher, it's looking to expand on the Elden Ring IP in new ways in the future. And while we don't currently know what form these other spin-offs might take, given what we've seen from other gaming properties over the years, expansion into TV, film, anime, of subsequent novels all seem to be possible.

News of Elden Ring becoming a larger media property in the future was stated directly by Bandai Namco's own president and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa. In a statement that accompanied the game's recent gameplay reveal trailer, Miyakawa said that the publisher wants to grow the IP in new ways down the road. "We will continue to develop Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world," Miyakawa explained. "We look forward to your continued support.”

This is a particularly interesting approach for Bandai Namco with Elden Ring, especially considering that the Dark Souls franchise, which is also developed by FromSoftware, never expanded very much outside of simply being a video game series. Clearly, with the attachment of George R.R. Martin's name to Elden Ring, though, Bandai Namco must think that this is a property that has the chance to gain more widespread appeal. And considering how popular Martin has become over the past decade primarily thanks to the rise in popularity of Game of Thrones, it's hard to disagree with this direction for the franchise.

Elden Ring is now confirmed to release next year on January 21, 2022 and will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. If you would like to learn more about the game following its re-reveal, you can head over to our dedicated coverage hub to learn more.

What do you think about Elden Ring expanding to other mediums? And what form would you like to see the franchise be adapted for in the future? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.