Elden Ring Release Date Revealed Alongside All-New Trailer

After keeping fans in suspense for quite some time, FromSoftware revealed during Summer Game Fest that Elden Ring will release on January 21, 2022. The title was announced all the way back at E3 2019, and features a collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and George R.R. Martin (A Song of Fire and Ice). The title has been in development since 2017, but little information was revealed about the game prior to today. In addition to Elden Ring's release date, FromSoftware has provided fans with an all-new trailer, showcasing the game's gorgeous new world and incredible looking enemies. The trailer can be found at the top of this page.

For those familiar Miyazaki's previous offerings, it seems that Elden Ring will have a few things in common with games like Dark Souls. Elden Ring is not technically a part of the Souls series, but from the trailer, it certainly seems like there will be a lot of connective tissue! Like that series, players will have the ability to create their own characters, and the game's music will be composed by Yuka Kitamura. That said, fans can expect to see a much bigger scale for the game's map, as players explore a massive open-world, which can be traversed on horseback.

Miyazaki's games have been quite well-received over the years, despite their steep difficulty. The director's games have won numerous awards, leading to quite a bit of hype surrounding Elden Ring. With George R.R. Martin working on fleshing out the game's backstory, it certainly sounds like a compelling collaboration!

Elden Ring will be available on current-gen consoles, but it will be truly interesting to see how the game stacks up on next-gen hardware. The game certainly looks like it will impress on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but fans will have to find out for themselves when Elden Ring releases on January 21, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

