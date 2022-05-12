Elden Ring's Theme Remixed in 15 Different Music Styles by Composer

✖

Over the last few months, Elden Ring has inspired a lot of creativity from fans. The Bandai Namco game has clearly struck a chord with guitarist, composer, and YouTuber Alex Moukala, who recently shared a video in which he remixed Elden Ring's theme song in 15 different styles. As a result, listeners can hear the track in the style of Nu-Disco, French House, and more. It's really interesting to hear Moukala shift between all of these different genres, while keeping the spirit of the game's original theme song intact!

Readers can check out the video for themselves in the Tweet embedded below.

Elden Ring's Main Theme... in 15 Styles pic.twitter.com/5PKPqrwbWs — Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) May 11, 2022

Moukala's video has received heavy praise from Elden Ring fans! In a follow-up Tweet, the composer stated that the "project was so outlandish that I thought it would end up being a mess." Clearly, that wasn't the case, and even Bandai Namco chimed in with praise. In total, the finished product took about 50 hours for Moukala to complete, though he admits he "cut a lot of corners," otherwise it would have taken 80-100 hours. It's hard to imagine how Moukala could have cut any corners in this video's creation, as fans are very happy with the final result!

The video really is a testament to the cultural impact of Elden Ring. Since the game's debut back in February, Elden Ring has sold more than 13 million copies worldwide. That's a staggering amount for a new IP, and Bandai Namco is already making plans to expand the brand beyond video games. At this time, it's unclear how the publisher will do so, or what tie-in products fans might see in the coming months. However, it certainly bodes well for the future, and for those passionate about the game!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What are your thoughts on this Elden Ring fan video? Are you happy about the game's success? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!