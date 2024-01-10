Apex Legends Tops Steam Charts Despite Backlash Over Final Fantasy Event

Apex Legends events can be notoriously pricey with the most common occurrence, the Collection Events, asking players for upwards of $100 at times assuming players have to outright purchase their way to a coveted Heirloom. The same can be said for the new Final Fantasy crossover event, too, which was surprising itself when it was announced but came as even more of a surprise when it was determined that the Buster Sword melee skin and the One-Winged Angel Death Box skin would cost more than $300.

Of course, this realization prompted outcry from the Apex Legends community once they did the math to figure out how many Apex Packs they'd have to open until they pulled the Buster Sword. From that response, you'd think people would be avoiding the Final Fantasy event, but the much more realistic outcome has happened instead with Apex Legends once again topping Steam's "Top Sellers" charts thanks to this event.

The Cost of Apex Legends' Final Fantasy Event

Here's how the math works out in this Final Fantasy event: there are 36 items to be acquired via event Apex Packs that essentially cost $10 each. There's a discount system in place that alleviates the cost of some of those early Apex Packs, and you get one for free, but even when you factor those bonuses into the equation, you're still going to be spending over $300 to get the Buster Sword unless you've got tons of crafting materials saved up.

You can pull the Buster Sword from an Apex Pack this time unlike previous Heirlooms, but the drop rate is so low that you'll likely have to buy your way through before you get it as well as the Death Box skin which is earned after collecting everything else. Final Fantasy-inspired skins are in the game, too, and are part of this 36-item track. You can get them through Apex Packs or by buying them directly for 2,150 Apex Coins each, so you'd be spending well over $100 on those alone if you wanted to get all six.

Apex Legends Tops Steam Charts Regardless

Though the most vocal players called out the pricy event, most players either seem to not care about the outcry or just want their Final Fantasy skins regardless, because the game is back atop Steam's Top Sellers chart. That's the chart that tracks games based on the revenue they're pulling in, and as you'll recall, Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, so it's been put back up at the No. 1 spot through Apex Coins and Apex Packs alone.

Apex Legends' Final Fantasy event ends on January 30th, so you'll have from now until then to get whatever it is you may want from it be it the Buster Sword or something that doesn't cost as much as a Nintendo Switch.