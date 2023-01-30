Epic Games Reportedly Shutting Down Battle Royale Game

According to a new report, the free-to-play battle royale meets brawler game, Rumbleverse, from Iron Galaxy Studios and Epic Games Store, is shutting down in February, only months after its August 11 release via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Why the game is being shutdown, it's not said, but it likely has something to do with the fact that virtually no one is playing the game, which immediately stumbled out of the gate and failed to generate the level of buzz a free-to-play game needs to survive long term. There's a variety of contributing factors to this, but the chief of these factors is the game's quality, which isn't great. Add to this a saturated market dominated by some of the biggest games of all time and little pre-release buzz, and the game always had a mountain to climb.

There's been no official word of the game shutting down, but according to Tom Henderson, one of the most reliable and reputable industry insiders, the game is shutting down by the end of February. If this is true, an official announcement should be imminent. If it's not true, a statement shutting down this report should be imminent. Whatever the case, we should be getting more information about the game's future very soon.

In the meantime, take this report with a grain of salt. While the source in question is one of the best in the industry, it doesn't negate the fact that this is all unofficial information that is also subject to change.

"Drop in, throw down! Rumbleverse is an all-new, free-to-play, 40-person Brawler Royale where anyone can be a champion," reads an official blurb about the game. "You play as your own unique citizen of Grapital City, as you battle your way to victory! Customize your fighter by mixing and matching hundreds of unique items, and stand out from the crowd. Get launched from a cannon, drop into the streets, and prepare to throw down! Where you land is up to you, but beware-there's chaos around every corner and on top of the tallest skyscraper! Leap from rooftop to rooftop and smash open crates looking for weapons and upgrades. Each round is a new opportunity to discover new moves and perks that'll give you the edge in your quest for glory."