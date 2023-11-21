Epic Games Store's Black Friday Deal is Now Live

Black Friday isn't technically until later in the week, but the Epic Games Store has kicked things off early, with a special Epic Coupon that went live today. Basically, all Epic Games Store users will automatically get a coupon for 33% off any purchase over $14.99, and each product in the cart will get the discount, though there is a 50 item limit. Luckily, once the coupon has been used, a new coupon will be issued. These coupons will be usable through the end of the promotion on November 28th at 11 a.m. ET.

Epic Coupon Exceptions

While most games in the Epic Games Store qualify for the Epic Coupon, users will not be able to put them towards everything. Notably, add-ons are not included in the deal, which means the discount cannot be used on things like downloadable content or season passes. In-game currency is also disqualified, so there isn't an opportunity to stack up V-Bucks. Interestingly enough, three specific EA bundles also cannot have the coupon applied: EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition, Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition, and F1 23 Champions Edition.

The coupon also cannot be applied to video game pre-purchases, so anyone hoping to get an early discount on 2024 releases won't have any luck. However, anyone that pre-purchased an eligible game that will release during the Epic Coupon window will receive a partial refund, accounting for the 33% discount. It's hard to say how many actual users this might apply to, but it's still nice to see that Epic Games has made sure to cover that possibility.

What Users are Saying

While these Epic Coupons could save users a lot of money this week, not everyone seems to be happy with the promotion. On social media, people have claimed that most games seem to be at full price on the Epic Games Store right now, and better deals can be found elsewhere. That obviously won't be the case for every game, but Epic Games Store Users will have to do their due diligence before committing to a purchase. The week of Black Friday is a great time to purchase video games, but some deals are going to be better than others. Luckily, the best deals tend to get a lot of attention online, so gamers shouldn't have too much trouble figuring out the best place to purchase a game they've been waiting on throughout the year.

Video games can be an expensive hobby, and that's become even more true over the last few years, as the average price has started to increase. Any opportunity to get a game for less is a welcome one, and this Epic Coupon could be a big help in that regard.

Are you planning to take advantage of this Epic Coupon deal? Have any Black Friday promotions appealed to you yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!