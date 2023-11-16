Epic Store's Latest Free Games Save $60

Epic Games has this week made a pair of titles absolutely free on its PC launcher that will save users a maximum of $60. In recent weeks, Epic has largely only been making one game free at a time. This began in the first week of November when Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion was made available at no cost and was followed by Golden Light this past week. Now, two games have joined the free rotation at a time, although these titles might be a bit lesser-known to many.

Starting today on November 16 and lasting until the morning of November 23, Earthlock and Surviving the Aftermath are now entirely free to own permanently on the Epic Store. Both of these games normally retail for $29.99 apiece, which means that this offer is saving users a total of roughly $60. As for the games themselves, Earthlock is an RPG that is meant to be modeled after games of this genre that launched during the 1990s. Conversely, Surviving the Aftermath is a strategy that is all about staying alive during the apocalypse.

To learn more about both Earthlock and Surviving the Aftermath, you can view trailers and descriptions for each attached below.

Earthlock

"Earthlock is an indie developed, adventure RPG inspired by the classic 3D RPGs of the late 90's, with a fresh take on turn based combat and character progression. Embark on a journey to save the beautiful world of Umbra, a harsh planet that stopped spinning thousands of cycles ago. What started as a mission to rescue Amon's uncle from the clutches of an ancient cult, soon spirals into an adventure that was centuries in the making. You must bring together this group of unlikely heroes to stop the ruinous past from repeating itself."

Surviving the Aftermath

"Survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic future — resources are scarce, but opportunity calls! Build the ultimate disaster proof colony, protect your colonists, and restore civilization to a devastated world. Go beyond the colony and explore the wastelands to gather resources, meet rival colonies, and uncover the world's secrets.

Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 130 buildings and survive a harsh world filled with danger. Stay prepared, a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe can doom an ill-equipped settlement."