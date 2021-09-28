Epic Games Store Adds One Free Game for Today Only

Every Thursday, the Epic Games Store offers free games to claim, but this week, users can get started a couple days early! Today only, the Epic Games Store is offering 2064: Read Only Memories completely free. The game normally retails for $19.99, but it can be claimed now through September 29th at 12 a.m. For those that aren’t familiar with free games on the Epic Games Store, they only need to be claimed by the deadline, and after that, they remain a permanent part of the user’s library, so there’s no need to rush to complete the game.

The announcement from the Epic Games Store’s official Twitter account can be found in the Tweet embedded below, and more information can be found at the official site right here.

❗️FREE GAME — TODAY ONLY! ❗️



Grab your free copy of 2064: Read Only Memories from @MidBoss on the Epic Game Store to celebrate launch!https://t.co/LxKnychPjk pic.twitter.com/JOPIL7Y1BE — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 28, 2021

Originally released by developer Midboss, LLC in 2015, 2064: Read Only Memories is a point-and-click adventure game in a pixel art style. The title features more than 10 hours of gameplay, multiple endings, and an extended epilogue that allows free exploration of Neo-San Francisco. Players can expect to hear voice acting from The Walking Dead‘s Dave Fennoy, WWE’s Xavier Woods, and more. The game is exclusively playable in single-player. For those that might not have heard of the game, or just didn’t have the chance to check it out previously, there’s no excuse not to snag Read Only Memories while it’s free to do so!

In addition to today’s offering, last week’s free game is still available on the Epic Games Store. Unlike Read Only Memories, The Escapists is free to claim through September 30th at 11 a.m., which is when the next free game will be released. The Escapists puts players in the role of a convict looking for different ways to escape prison. The game is also a single-player only affair, but it offers much different gameplay from this week’s other option, so there’s quite a bit of variety between these two games.

Do you plan on claiming 2064: Read Only Memories on the Epic Games Store? Did you claim The Escapists on the service yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!