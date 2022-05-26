Epic Games Store Makes One of the Most Critically-Acclaimed Trilogies Ever Free

✖

One of the best trilogies in the history of video games has finally landed on the Epic Games Store, and to celebrate the occasion, Epic is giving out each title for no cost whatsoever. Specifically, that trilogy is 2K's BioShock series, which was first released back in 2007. And while a fourth entry in the BioShock franchise is currently in the works at this moment, those who haven't given the series a shot for themselves can now do so with a very low barrier of entry.

Starting today and lasting until next Thursday, June 2, the Epic Games Store will be giving out BioShock: The Collection for no money at all. The Collection was initially released back in 2016 and contains the original BioShock, its sequel in BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, which takes place in the same universe but in a different setting. As a whole, BioShock is one of the most critically-acclaimed franchises ever with the first game boasting a staggering 96/100 on Metacritic. BioShock 2 then sits at an 88/100 on Metacritic while BioShock Infinite has a 94/100.

BioShock: The Collection is debuting on the @EpicGames Store, and it’s free for the first week! Would you kindly tag a friend to spread the word?https://t.co/gvMeJ2vpc6 pic.twitter.com/SYRuZDfzxj — BioShock (@bioshock) May 26, 2022

As mentioned before, this is actually the first time that BioShock: The Collection has ever come to the Epic Games Store. This remastered bundle has been available on other PC platforms in the past, but to see that Epic is making the collection free here on EGS to celebrate its arrival on the marketplace is a pretty cool move. Be sure to add these games to your own library before this deal runs its course.

If you'd like to find out more about BioShock: The Collection, you can also read the official description of the game down below.

"There's always a lighthouse. There's always a man. There's always a city. Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection. Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds."