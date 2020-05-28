Epic Games Store Reveals New Free Game and It's a Big One

✖

Epic Games Store has revealed that tomorrow's free game replacing Civilization VI will be Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. News of tomorrow's new freebie comes way of the official Epic Games Store Twitter account and via a now-deleted tweet promoting the offer. According to the tweet. the game will be made available tomorrow and be free until June 4, which is the following Thursday. After this, it will be replaced with a new free game.

As always, and as the now-removed tweet notes, once you download the game via the Epic Games Store, it's yours to keep forever as long as you maintain the account which it was downloaded on. And that's it. There's no strings attached. Not only can you play the game as much as you want, but having an Epic Games Store account costs literally nothing.

Using the Epic Games Store, Epic Games gives away a free game every week. Sometimes even more. And there are no strings attached to any of the games as the company tries to attract and retains users. Usually, these games are on the smaller side, but lately they've been bangers. Right now it's giving away Civilization VI. And before this, it was giving away Grand Theft Auto V.

For those that don't know: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes two games: Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. You can read more about both titles, below:

Borderlands 2: "A new era of shoot and loot is about to begin. Play as one of four new vault hunters facing off against a massive new world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack. Make new friends, arm them with a bazillion weapons and fight alongside them in 4 player co-op on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption across the undiscovered and unpredictable living planet."

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel: "Discover the story behind Borderlands 2 villain, Handsome Jack, and his rise to power. Taking place between the original Borderlands and Borderlands 2, the Pre-Sequel gives you a whole lotta new gameplay featuring the genre-blending fusion of shooter and RPG mechanics that players have come to love. Float through the air with each low gravity jump while taking enemies down from above using new ice and laser weapons. Catch-a-ride and explore the lunar landscape with new vehicles allowing for more levels of destructive mayhem."

