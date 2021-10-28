The Epic Games Store Celebrates Halloween With Free Horror Game and Rocket League Content

Hard as it might be to believe, this is the final Thursday in October, and the Epic Games Store has selected something spooky to mark the occasion. Starting today, users can claim Darq: Complete Edition, which normally retails for $19.99. That price point will return on November 4th. As with all of the Epic Games Store’s free games, this one must only be claimed by that date, and then it will remain a permanent part of the user’s library. Essentially, users that might currently be busy playing something else can claim the game and then try it out at their leisure.

The announcement was made on the official Epic Games Store Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in claiming the game can do so right here.

For those unfamiliar with Darq, the game is a survival-horror set in a lucid nightmare. Protagonist Lloyd cannot dispatch the horrific creatures that haunt his dreams, so players must survive by using stealth elements and manipulating the world. This can be accomplished by rotating rooms, walking on ceilings, and more. For players that like horror but aren’t into gore, Darq‘s page on the Epic Games Store emphasizes that it relies “on a slow build and creepy atmosphere rather than gore and violence.” The game also utilizes a unique graphic style, which gives it a look similar to Tim Burton movies like The Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Darq: Complete Edition is the only free game available this week, but the Halloween theme extends to a freebie for Rocket League players. Epic Games Store users can automatically snag free Demon Disc EG Wheels by logging into the game through the Epic Games launcher. The wheels were added on October 18th, and are only available through November 1st, so players that haven’t gotten them yet will want to do so before they speed away! The bonus is a fairly minor one, but it seems like the perfect way for Rocket League players to celebrate the holiday in the game.

Do you plan on checking out this week’s free game? What do you think of this Rocket League content? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!