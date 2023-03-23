Epic Games Store Gives Out 2 Free Games to Close March 2023

The Epic Games Store is giving away two more free games on PC to close out the month of March 2023. In recent weeks, the Epic Games Store has largely stopped handing out multiple free titles at the same time for one reason or another. With the calendar finally preparing to turn over to April, though, Epic has opted to make two games available for no cost whatsoever for the span of the next week.

Starting today and lasting until Thursday, March 30th, Epic Games Store users can look to download both Chess Ultra and World of Warships for absolutely nothing. This deal saves PC users about $35 in total, which isn't too shabby whatsoever. When it comes to Chess Ultra, it's also worth noting that the Ripstone-developed title has VR functionality as well, which means that those with specific headsets can get even more out of the game.

As for World of Warships, it's worth noting that Epic is specifically handing out the Ishizuchi Starter Pack for no cost. World of Warships is a free-to-play game already, and as a result, Epic has instead opted to make one of the game's add-on packs available for free. The Ishizuchi Starter Pack for World of Warships will let players net a Tier IV battleship, an extra Port, 11 Epic tier camouflage skins, five Award containers, and 11 additional economic bonuses. So if you've never played World of Warships before, this pack should help you get off to a decent jump.

You can learn more about both of these free offerings on the Epic Games Store below.

Chess Ultra: "Introducing the most breath-taking chess game ever made. Chess Ultra injects the greatest strategy game of all time with a modern twist; offering the ultimate chess experience with stunning 4K visuals, Grandmaster-approved AI, and full VR compatibility.

With full Oculus Rift and HTC Vive support, play Chess Ultra in VR for the most breathtaking chess experience to date. From the wood grains on the antique mahogany board in the library, to the luxury felt on the bottom of every chess piece; chess has never looked this good. Physically reach out to make your move and focus entirely on the game at hand."

World of Warships: "Naval warfare has never looked this good! Engage in thrilling battles between massive fleets across a multitude of gigantic maps where every maneuver, salvo, or push can mean the difference between utmost triumph and total defeat.

From Bismarck and Yamato to Iowa and Hood… The most famous and historic warships of WWI and WWII have been recreated in breathtaking detail, making World of Warships the most extensive virtual naval museum on the planet!"