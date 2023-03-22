Evil Dead: The Game Makes Savini Ash Variant Skin Available for Purchase

Evil Dead: The Game players can now purchase the "Savini Ash" variant skin, designed by legendary special effects creator Tom Savini! The variant skin was previously made available to those who purchased a t-shirt from Saber Interactive, but is now available in the game's shop to all players for purchase as a premium outfit. Savini Ash represents a version of the hero from an alternate timeline, in which Ash was sent to an evil universe where he found himself corrupted, which had an impact on both his mind and his physical appearance.

An image of the Savini Ash variant skin can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

From Michigan to the Gates of Hell, Ash Williams will go to any lengths to keep the Deadite armies from taking over the world. And now you can help him fight the Evil Dead in style with this premium outfit!https://t.co/CU56YtnNJH pic.twitter.com/jRafzYiNqM — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) March 22, 2023

For those unfamiliar with Tom Savini, he's probably one of the biggest names in the horror genre, having served in multiple roles, including as both an actor and director. However, Savini is best known for his special effects work on countless films, including Dawn of the Dead, Friday the 13th, Creepshow, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and more. Savini's practical effects are some of the best in horror, adding a realism that looks better than a lot of the CGI of the modern era. Savini still does a lot of different special effects and design work. Most recently, Savini designed the mask worn by the Grabber in the 2022 movie The Black Phone.

So far, it seems like a lot of fans are excited by the prospect of being able to purchase this skin! The original version of the Savini Ash skin was available to those who pre-ordered the game's collector's edition, while this version was exclusively available to those that purchased the t-shirt. Notably, the original version was a bit different, with a suit that looked almost mummy-like. The variant instead has a red leather look that is arguably even cooler. Those that missed out on the skin when it accompanied the t-shirt should be quite happy about this opportunity!

