Baldur's Gate 3 Releases Surprise Weekend Patch

A few days after the release of Update 5, Larian Studios has released a new Baldur's Gate 3, but unlike Update 5, this new patch does not require a download as it's a Hotfix. More specifically, it is Hotfix 12, and it doesn't do a ton to the PC and PS5 game. How do we know this? Well, because Larian Studios has provided the patch notes over on Steam.

According to these patch notes, two different crashes have been fixes. One of these fixes a crash that would occur when a second controller was paired to the game and activated with split-screen in certain places. The other fix is to a crash that was occuring in certain spots in the game such as while speaking to Cazardor or Thisobald Thorm.

"We have a small hotfix for you today, which addresses some crashes that were occurring in certain instances, such as starting a conversation with Cazador (kind of a cheating move on his part)," says Larian Studios of the update. "Thank you for reporting these issues to us. If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team. Thank you for playing Baldur's Gate 3."

PATCH NOTES

Fixed a crash that could occur when joining with a second controller and activating split-screen in certain places.

Fixed a crash occurring in certain spots in the game (For example, when speaking in certain conditions to Cazardor, or Thisobald Thorm)

Baldur's Gate 3 is available via PC and PS5. There's still no word of when the game is going to come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but Larian Studios insists it will be out on Xbox consoles this year. For more coverage on the popular and critically acclaimed RPG, click here.

"Baldur's Gate 3 is a beacon of all the untapped potential in the CRPG genre," reads a small snippet from our official review of the game. "While it may be a bit much for newcomers, it's a gripping experience that no one with even an inkling of interest in the genre should miss."