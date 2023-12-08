Dead Cells Creator Announces New Windblown Game

Motion Twin, the creator of the hit roguelite Dead Cells that's been continually supported with new content since it released in 2018, now has a new game on the way. The game's called Windblown, and it got its very first trailer tonight at The Game Awards with Motion Twin showing off what their next project will look like. Motion Twin is the sole developer of the game and is publishing it alongside fellow publisher Kepler Ghost, and the game itself will be released in early access at some point in 2024. It's only been announced for the PC platform, for now.

Dead Cells launched in early access back when it first released years ago, and Motion Twin says it'll be doing the same with Windblown in order to "make Windblown as great as it can possibly be." It's a game that can be played solo just like Dead Cells, but unlike Dead Cells, this game can also be played in an online, 3-person co-op mode as well. Based on the first trailer that's been shared as well as some of the insights from Motion Twin shared after the announcement, the game's obviously looking to capture a much faster style of combat and exploration compared to Motion Twin's previous endeavor.

Windblown Trailer & Early Access Details

Alongside the trailer, the Steam page for Windblown is up already, too. The game's only available to be wishlisted right now and can't be purchased just yet, but it's got everything there that you need to know about Motion Twin's next project.

"Wake up warriors! This is Windblown, a lightning-fast action roguelike crafted by Motion Twin, the creators of Dead Cells. You innocent souls have lived peacefully in The Ark, a floating village orbiting around the gigantic and deadly Vortex," the Steam page for the game said. "However, don't let that calm existence fool you; your cozy little island is about to get devoured. Countless warriors, the Leapers, have met their end fighting dreadful emissaries of the Vortex; now it's your turn to save your kind, or turn into cannon fodder trying."

In a press release sent out alongside the game's announcement, the Motion Twin team said that the speed of this game is something they'd been craving with Windblown finally giving them the chance to deliver on that wish.

"We were craving a lightning-fast combat roguelite, but it simply didn't exist," said Motion Twin. "So, we rolled up our sleeves and crafted the game we yearned for; one that lets us dive into the action on our own, and with friends, whenever the mood (or too much pain) strikes!"

The full version of Windblown includes more biomes, levels, weapons, and more with the early access version containing five biomes and four weapons. Windblown will also increase in price after the game leaves early access and gets its full release, though prices haven't been revealed just yet.