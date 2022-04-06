Capcom Teases New Update on Exoprimal

In case you somehow missed it, Capcom revealed a new video game called Exoprimal during the PlayStation State of Play in early March. The title, set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2023, initially drew comparisons to the Dino Crisis franchise because, well, there are dinosaurs in it. Since the initial reveal, however, Capcom has been relatively quiet about Exoprimal, but interested folks don’t have long to wait to learn more however as Capcom has announced that it will have more to share about the upcoming video game early this summer.

“Important news about [Exoprimal],” the official Twitter account for the new video game shared earlier today. “We will have new information to share in early summer 2022. Please stay tuned for more information and updates later this year.”

https://twitter.com/exoprimal/status/1511720528389845006

According to the initial reveal from Capcom, Exoprimal is set in 2040, and dinosaurs are “laying waste to cities across the globe.” Thankfully, there is an AI, Leviathan, that can figure out when and where these dinosaurs are going to mysteriously appear out of thin air and Exofighters — basically, mech warriors — to take them on. It’s is purely a co-op multiplayer game with a main mode called Dino Survival where 5v5 squads try to finish missions before their rivals. There is no campaign or story mode with the game’s narrative instead peppered throughout. How, exactly, that all works still remains to be seen.

As noted above, Exoprimal is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2023. It is unclear exactly what might be revealed in early summer 2022 right now beyond “more information” about the upcoming video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new Capcom title right here.

What do you think about what we have already seen of Exoprimal thus far? Are you excited to learn more about it in the near future from Capcom?