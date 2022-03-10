PlayStation State of Play: Everything Announced at the March 2022 Event

The most recent PlayStation State of Play revealed a bunch of new games from some of the most prestigious Japanese developers and publishers. Although some were hoping to get a taste of God of War: Ragnarok and other massive upcoming PlayStation exclusives, Sony was very clear prior to the show that it would be giving a focus to these Japanese teams. This does leave the question of when Sony will start to show more from these upcoming exclusives, but the latest State of Play was a nice change of pace and put the spotlight on some games people may have otherwise never seen.

Although the PlayStation State of Play was 20-minutes long, it was jammed with announcements from Capcom, Square Enix, and others. A lot of the trailers were for brand-new games that players weren’t expecting, which is both good and bad. While it gives players even more things to get excited about, it also leaves questions about games that have been quiet for an extended period of time. Final Fantasy XVI, Pragmata, and others were all absent from the showcase and many hoped that since there was an emphasis on Japanese games, that these would appear. Both games have had next to no substantial information revealed since their debuts, creating some frustration with fans.

Nevertheless, 2022 has just begun and there’s still plenty of time for studios to unveil information on these titles. Although there wasn’t anything too earth-shattering besides Capcom making a Dino Crisis-looking game that is not called Dino Crisis, fans of these kinds of games were receptive to the show. Keep reading to learn more about all of the big announcements from the PlayStation State of Play.

Capcom Is Making a Game With Dinosaurs, But It’s Not Dino Crisis

The first big reveal came from Capcom and it’s a five-player co-op action game called Exoprimal which is all about slaying dinosaurs. By the looks of it, said dinosaurs also seem to fall from the sky via portals, creating massive World War Z-like hordes that will surely inspire chaos. Now, when people hear dinosaurs and Capcom, they think of Dino Crisis. Sadly, this is not a new Dino Crisis game.

With that said, there appeared to be a tease of Regina at the end of the trailer, but it’s likely this is some sort of bonus DLC and not necessarily a continuation of that franchise. Even though it’s not Dino Crisis, it still looks incredibly fun. Exoprimal will release in 2023 and it’s not a PlayStation exclusive. It will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Gets a New Demo

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has received a new demo on PS4 and PS5 ahead of the full game’s imminent release. The demo will let players experience the first three stages of the game and also let them carry over their progress, so it’s essentially like starting the game a little early.

The multiplayer will also be available in the demo, so players can pair up with friends and see if it’ll make for a good co-op experience. The demo is available now and players can pick up the full game on March 18th. Although the demo is exclusive to PS4 and PS5, the full game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Gundam Evolution, a Free-To-Play PVP Shooter, Is Coming to Consoles

The previously announced Gundam Evolution is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles alongside a PC version later this year. The Gundam shooter has been compared to Overwatch due to its hero character elements and team-based objectives. Players will participate in 6v6 combat by piloting Gundam units that can be customized with unlockable and purchasable in-game items. A closed network test will be held on PC from April 7th – 12th with a console test planned for an unspecified later date.

Gundam Evolution will release sometime in 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Brings 13 TMNT Games to Modern Consoles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will allow players to revisit 13 classic TMNT games, including old 8-bit titles and arcade games. Although they’re being made to retain their original feel, Digital Eclipse has added quality-of-life updates to make it more accessible to modern audiences with the ability to save at any time and rewind the game. The game will also feature local and online co-op.

The full list of games and their original platforms is as follows:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2022. The collection will cost $39.99.

GigaBash, a Four-Player Kaiju Brawler, Announced for 2022

GigaBash is a four-player arena brawler featuring kaiju from Passion Republic Games. The team took inspiration from Godzilla, Ultraman, and others to create a roster of 10 unique heroes to fight with. Of course, none of this really matters unless there’s a giant city to destroy and thankfully, there is! Players can stomp on, smash, and pick up buildings and vehicles scattered around the environment, making for chaotic fun. On top of being an epic brawler, GigaBash also has a party mode with mini-games which shifts the focus away from fighting and more on to general mayhem.

GigaBash is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC this year.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Is Coming This Fall

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is coming to consoles this fall! The anime fighter will launch later this year with 50 playable characters from all arcs and a variety of modes. The game will utilize the style of the anime to immerse players in its world and create a bold fighting game for fans to enjoy.

There’s currently no concrete release date, but it will release this fall for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Trek to Yomi, a Cinematic and Violent Japanese Experience, Is Coming to PlayStation

Fans of games like Ghost of Tsushima will be pleased to learn about Trek to Yomi, an incredibly cinematic and haunting game about Shinto mythology and Japanese history. The game is heavily inspired by classic black and white Japanese films, such as those by Akira Kurosawa, but will take on a 2D perspective to convey the feeling of moving stages from old silent films.

Trek to Yomi will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC later this year.

Returnal Gets Co-Op & New Free Content This Month

Returnal is getting a free update this month which adds things like co-op. Players can invite one other player into their game via portals around the world, allowing them to alleviate some of the stress of the game. With that said, players aren’t allowed to move too far away from each other in order to preserve the feeling of cooperation.

There’s also a new mode called Tower of Sisyphus, which is essentially an endless mode where the player climbs a tower until they eventually die. Of course, the higher they climb, the harder it gets, so it’s a question of how long they can survive more than anything else. The update arrives for free on March 22nd.

The DioField Chronicle, a New RPG from Square Enix, Announced for PlayStation Platforms

Square Enix revealed The DioField Chronicle, a new RPG that features a real-time strategic battle system. Players will issue orders to their troops and manage skills, classes, and more to conquer their enemies in unique environments that have diorama-style visual styles.

The DioField Chronicle will release later this year for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Valkyrie Elysium Releases in 2022

The next entry in the Valkyrie series, Valkyrie Elysium, is an action RPG that will look and feel crisp thanks to the fact it runs at 4K/60FPS on PS5. For those who haven’t played the other games, Square Enix has described it as a standalone game, so there’s no need to worry about playing catch-up on the other titles.

Valkyrie Elysium is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC in 2022.