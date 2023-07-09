Xbox Game Pass Brings Back Its Best Deal

Microsoft has finally brought back its best deal for Xbox Game Pass. If you've subscribed to Game Pass in the past, there's a good chance that when you did so, you were able to get your first month of the service for only $1. This was a promotion that Microsoft held for an extended period of time, but earlier in 2023, it did away with the offer without much rhyme or reason. Fortunately, if you've been looking to give Xbox Game Pass a spin for yourself, Microsoft has now quietly brought back this deal, although it's not known for how long.

At this very moment, Xbox Game Pass is available across its Ultimate and PC (Console-only version of Game Pass not included) tiers for merely $1 for the first month. The caveat with this situation is that the promotion only extends to those who have never subscribed to Game Pass before in the past. In short, this low price for the service's initial month is meant to be a way for Microsoft to bring in new subscribers rather than continuing to offer this value to members in perpetuity.

Depending on how long this Xbox Game Pass offer lasts, you might be able to have your own first month of the service line up with Microsoft's biggest launch of the year, which is Starfield. The latest RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is poised to release on September 6 and will be heading to Game Pass on the first day it launches. As such, if you'd like to check out Starfield for yourself on day one, you might be able to do so by only having to spend $1. Again, it's not known if this deal will even last long enough to line up with the release of Starfield, but it's worth keeping in mind over the coming weeks.

Are you going to look to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass now that this $1 offer has returned? Or do you happen to already be part of Game Pass in the first place?