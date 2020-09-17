Fall Guys Is Giving Everyone a Free Costume

✖

Mediatonic today announced that, as a reward for sticking through everything, Fall Guys will be gifting every single player with a free costume, but not just any free costume: an "U L T R A rare" version of the Unicorn costume which the announcement calls "T W I N K L Y C O R N" but is probably, y'know, just Twinklycorn in the actual game itself. You never can tell with Fall Guys, however.

In case you missed it, Fall Guys released a chunky mid-season update this week that added random level variations into the mix in addition to new anti-cheat measures and the much-adored Big Yeetus. Season 2 is still set for an October release, but mixing things up now means that folks should continue to be surprised until then. You can take a look at the free costume being gifted to everyone at some point in the next few weeks below:

Thank you Fall Guys community for sticking with us while we yeeted the cheaters As a reward for believing in us... In the next few weeks, we'll be gifting you all an U L T R A rare alternate version of the Unicorn costume 🦄 Now it's time to believe in...

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and the mid-season update is now available. Season 2 of the popular video game is set to launch in October. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

