Fall Guys Reveals New Customization Feature for Season 2

When Fall Guys season 2 kicks off, it will bring with it an exciting new feature: the ability to randomize costumes! Developer Mediatonic revealed the news in a new video shared on Twitter. In the video, some crazy mash-ups can be found, and it seems like the kind of thing that will prove popular with the game's community! Interestingly enough, the video has a couple of "censored" costumes showcased, likely because they have yet to be revealed for the new season. It's impossible to tell what they might be, but the video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Our Discord community requested the ability to randomise your costume... So we've just straight up added it into Season 2 😎👌 You can vote on Community Suggestions here:https://t.co/BWgPYcs9KI pic.twitter.com/KuBwIsRzgx — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 4, 2020

According to Mediatonic, the feature was requested by fans on Discord, prompting the addition. The developer has built a strong connection with the fan base since the game's release, and decisions like this one will only help that relationship grow. The official social media accounts for Fall Guys have played a critical role in driving the game's popularity. The randomizer shouldn't have a huge impact on gameplay, but it's yet another example of the ways in which Mediatonic is listening to the fanbase. At the very least, the costume randomizer should make for some very interesting appearances in the game!

The costumes in Fall Guys have gotten a lot of attention since the game's release. Its surprise success led to a number of different brands requesting skins in the game. In a clever move, Meditonic and publisher Devolver Digital decided to hold a Battle of the Brands contest to raise money for the SpecialEffect charity. In the end, $1 million was pledged by Ninja, G2 Esports, MrBeast, and Aim Lab.

Fans eager to give the randomized costumes a try in the game won't have to wait long to see the new feature implemented. Fall Guys season 2 is set to release on October 8th. The game is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

What do you think about the addition of a costume randomizer in Fall Guys? Have you been enjoying the title thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!