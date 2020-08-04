Fall Guys Has Taken Over Twitch and Steam

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has barely been out for a couple of hours now and it’s already dominating both Steam and Twitch. The game from Devolver Digital and Mediatonic has taken the No. 1 spot on the Steam marketplace as the current top seller and also holds the title of the most-viewed game on Twitch at the moment with over 300,000 viewers at the time of publishing watching people bump each other off of obstacle courses. So many players were trying to get into the game that work had to be done on the servers to accommodate the interest.

Head to either Steam to play the game yourself or Twitch to watch someone else play and you’ll see just how popular Fall Guys is on its launch day. It won’t be hard to find Fall Guys there since it’s sitting at the top of each platform above things like Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded which itself was quite successful on Steam and the Just Chatting Twitch category that consistently stays in one of the top spots.

(Photo: Twitch)

It’s not uncommon for a game to jump the ranks in Twitch on its launch day. For those who may be on the fence about the game or those who just want to see what a certain content creator thinks about a title, it’s release day is the best time for a game to get in the public eye while people check out it. The success of Fall Guys so far started with beta tests prior to launch that attracted quite the following even before the game’s launch, but the Twitch success coupled with the Steam ranking shows that people aren’t just watching Fall Guys – they’re playing it too.

Updates on the game’s servers have been shared periodically through the game’s Twitter account to keep players in the loop about what’s going on.

Lots of progress is being made on the servers 🙌 We're trying to brace them as much as possible for the HORDE of jelly beans that are waiting to pile back into the game SOON WE FALL 👌 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

Fall Guys is also a PlayStation Plus game for August which means that if you’ve got a PlayStation Plus subscription and even the slightest interest in the game, you can download it to see how you stack up against the other contestants. It didn’t launch on the PlayStation Store for all users right away with those in the U.S. saying they couldn’t download it yet, but it now appears to be live in the store and for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is now available on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.