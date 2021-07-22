Fall Guys Reveals Ratchet and Clank Costumes, Limited-Time Events

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic today revealed that the video game will soon be hosting its first in a series of limited-time events and that the initial one will introduce both Ratchet and Clank from, well, the Ratchet and Clank franchise by Insomniac Games. Players will be able to earn special unique cosmetics by completing themed challenges to earn points starting July 26th.

More specifically, the special Ratchet limited-time event will begin July 26th and run through August 1st while the Clank limited-time event will begin August 6th and run through August 15th. In addition to other cosmetics, players will be able to unlock full Ratchet and Clank costumes by earning 3,200 points in each event for a grand total of 6,400 points necessary to grab both. Any player that competes in both events will also receive a banner featuring Rivet, the new Lombax fighter from the recently released Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart video game.

Ratchet and Clank are both coming to Fall Guys! Complete challenges in their live events to earn their costumes! 👁️👄👁️ 😺 Ratchet Event: July 26th - August 1st 🤖 Clank Event: August 6th - August 15th pic.twitter.com/P3JEfjydyu — Fall Guys - Season 5 OUT NOW! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 22, 2021

Here's the full list of unlockable cosmetics and points required for both limited-time events:

Ratchet Limited-Time Event

Ratchet Banner: 600 points

Lombax Pattern: 1,000 points

Ratchet Costume (Lower): 1,600 points

Groovitron Emote: 2,000 points

Ratchet Costume (Upper): 3,200 points

Clank Limited-Time Event

Clank Banner: 600 points

Clank Pattern: 1,000 points

Clank Costume (Lower): 1,600 points

Clank's Laugh Emote: 2,000 points

Clank Costume (Upper): 3,200 points

As noted above, the first limited-time event featuring Ratchet cosmetics is set to begin on July 26th while the Clank limited-time event will begin on August 6th. Fall Guys itself, which is in Season 5 as of earlier this week, is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was previously announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

What do you think about the Ratchet and Clank limited-time event in Fall Guys Season 5? Are you looking forward to seeing more limited-time events like this in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!