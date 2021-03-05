Fall Guys Reveals More Season 4 Skins

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic made good on its promise to reveal new Season 4 skins on Friday by revealing not just one but four cosmetics coming in the next season. Sticking with the futuristic theme of Season 4 that’s been dubbed “Fall Guys 4041,” the new skins include things like a disco ball and different types of aliens. These reveals follow the unveiling of the first Season 4 skin called the “U.F.G.” that featured a Fall Guy riding inside of a U.F.O.

While not all of the new skins have known names just yet, we at least know what they’ll look like. The skin reveals were spread out throughout the different Fall Guys social media accounts with one skin each shared through Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Discord. While they’ll inevitably be featured all together once players have had time to seek them out, some people like Twitter user Aidanmatt72 have helpfully compiled all of them in one graphic to show what the different skins look like. You can see each of them below.

I put all of the images together (I dont have instagram or tiktok so those images are lower quality pic.twitter.com/wQalokCSx4 — Aidanmatt72 (@Aidanmatt72) March 5, 2021

So, looking at the skins so far aside from the U.F.G. that was already revealed, we’ve got what appears to be a Fall Guy in a shark costume, a disco Fall Guy, a furry, red alien, and a Fall Guy that appears to be controlled by a three-eyed alien sitting atop his head. Skins throughout each season are typically either hosted in the Fame Path which works as the Fall Guys version of a battle pass or they’re rotated in and out of the shop periodically, so we can expect to see these four skins made available through one of those two methods whenever Season 4 starts.

When that season will start officially remains to be seen since Season 4 doesn’t yet have a start date. We’ve gotten the briefest of teaser trailers which essentially just provided some visuals for the futuristic theme, but we’ve only gotten that and the five skins revealed so far. It was also confirmed by Mediatonic that the new Fame Path for the season has been expanded to include 50 different levels this time.