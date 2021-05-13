Fall Guys Update Adds One of Its Biggest Features Yet

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has released Season 4.5 (DAVE) for the popular video game, and while there are a number of different additions like new rounds, variations, and custom lobbies, there is one part of the update that absolutely stands out from the rest: crossplay. PlayStation 4 and PC players can, as of today, matchmake together in all of Fall Guys' various game modes. Cross-platform parties are not yet possible, but it sounds like something that the developer is still working on.

In general, Fall Guys adding crossplay here and now is an interesting move as it sets it up to more easily bridge the gap to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions that are set to launch this summer. Crossplay between two platforms -- PlayStation 4 and PC -- should provide a bunch of data and allow for the developer to tweak anything that needs tweaking before there are several other platforms to consider.

😶 Fall Guys: DAVE is out now! 😶 ⚡️ 2 new rounds

⚡️ 55 variations across 12 different rounds

⚡️ Custom lobbies for everyone

⚡️ Crossplay in matchmaking & Custom Lobbies

⚡️ Lots of improvements

⚡️ Lots of bug fixes Reply if Dave

Like if Dave pic.twitter.com/dZBhUmHnhk — Fall Guys 🤖 DAY OF THE DAVE 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 13, 2021

As noted above, Fall Guys Season 4.5 -- called DAVE -- is now available. It features two new rounds, 55 variations across 12 different rounds, custom lobbies, crossplay, and a whole mess of improvements and bug fixes throughout. Fall Guys itself is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also recently announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

Have you had a chance to play the new Fall Guys update yet? Are you planning on taking advantage of crossplay? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!