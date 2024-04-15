Fallout: London's Release Pushed Back Due to Fallout 4's Next-Gen Update

One of the reasons Bethesda games are so popular is the studio's embrace of fan mods. Many of these are relatively small, but some modders are incredibly ambitious, creating total conversion mods like Enderal: The Shards of Order, a gigantic 2019 mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. As you'd expect, the Fallout universe is also full of modders trying to replicate the success and scope of Enderal. One of these projects is called Fallout: London, a total conversion mod that takes the bones of Fallout 4 and moves it to London. The project has been in the works since 2019 and was scheduled to release later this month. However, Bethesda recently announced that it's finally launching the next-gen patch for Fallout 4, which has forced the dev team at Team Folon to push the London mod back to an unannounced date.

Fallout: London Release Date Delay

What's potentially frustrating about this delay is that it's not something that's in Team Folon's hands. Because Bethesda has decided to push the next-gen version of Fallout 4 out two days after the mod was originally scheduled to come out, the team had no choice but to delay the project. The reason for this is that the next-gen update will break several other mods that Fallout: London relies on to get the project working.

Because the team doesn't know how long it will take other mod developers to fix the baseline mods needed for London, they can't provide a realistic timetable for the mod's launch. Team lead Dean Carter said in a new YouTube video that the team "may get lucky with a day one fix, it's unlikely." Instead, players should expect it to take a month or more before Fallout: London is ready for launch.

Either way, it's not all bad news. The next-gen update will allow the team to add features like widescreen support as well as give players access to new performance upgrades. While the delay is frustrating for players and Team Folon alike, it should make the mod better in the long run. However, it's important to note that, given the mod's size, it won't be hosted on Nexus Mods. Instead, players will need to make use of GOG to get the project up and running once it launches. However you slice it, the release of Fallout: London will be a boon for the thousands of players currently jumping into Fallout 4 following the success of the new television series.

What's Next for the Fallout Universe?

While fans are loving the Fallout universe right now, they'll likely be waiting several years before getting a new game in the series. In 2022, Bethesda's Todd Howard announced that work on Fallout 5 wouldn't start until after The Elder Scrolls VI launches. Considering that game didn't enter active development until last year, the next mainline Fallout might not be out until the next decade.

That said, Bethesda has let other developers play with the property before. Fallout: New Vegas is the most prominent modern spin-off in Fallout's history, and now that Bethesda and Obsidian are under the same umbrella, there's some hope that they could partner again. However, given the two developers' sometimes troubled history, that might not be in the cards.

Fortunately, all signs point to the Fallout TV series getting a second season. While nothing official has been announced, the team certainly left enough loose threads that a second season feels inevitable. Hopefully, Amazon will confirm those suspicions soon.