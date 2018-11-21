‘Fallout 76’ Is Going Down for Maintenance

Bethesda announced that Fallout 76’s servers will go offline on Wednesday for around 1 hour while scheduled maintenance is performed.

Sharing the update on Twitter with a leading to a more detailed announcement on the Bethesda site that explained when the servers would go down and why the maintenance was even happening. Bethesda said the goal of the maintenance is to apply an update that’ll improve server performance, but not changes will be made to the actual game, so don’t expect any patch notes to be released after the maintenance ends.

“We’re planning to bring Fallout 76 offline in about 1 hour, around 1:30 p.m. EST (18:30 UTC), in order to apply an update to improve performance across some of our servers,” Bethesda’s announcement said. “We are not making any changes to the game with this update, so there will be no patch notes to share once maintenance is over. We’ll keep you updated in this forum thread and will let you know as soon as Fallout 76 is back online.”

The maintenance shouldn’t last too long and is happening outside of peak gaming hours, so while it shouldn’t disrupt too many players, it’ll kick out anyone who’s playing the game during the maintenance period. With the maintenance time only scheduled to last around an hour, the game should be back up and running assuming the maintenance doesn’t last longer than expected.

Fallout 76’s maintenance for the update follows another scheduled downtime the game experienced days ago, a time when an update was released that actually did change the game itself. Bethesda shared a list of patch notes that included mostly improvements for stability and performance with bug fixes targeting different game mechanics like crafting and combat.

Bethesda has said that it plans to release more updates in the future that target players’ biggest concerns, though no timeframe was given for the rest of the updates beyond Bethesda saying they’d be out by the end of the year. Increasing the sizes of players Stashes, adding a push-to-talk chat feature for PC users, and other improvements were some of the plans Bethesda laid out for the remainder of the year.

Fallout 76’s servers will go down on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET and should be back up around an hour later.