Fallout 76 Launches a Six-Week Event

Fallout 76 players are currently in the middle of an event where they’re tasked with cleaning up Appalachia with one another, but that doesn’t mean they’re supposed to go around picking up trash. Instead, it’s players’ jobs to take down enemies like the Scorchbeasts and other Scorched enemies that litter the area. If enough enemies can be defeated to reach community goals, players will get various rewards throughout the next six weeks.

The event was announced by Bethesda recently in preparation for the Wastelanders content that’s coming in November. “Project Clean Appalachia” will run up until that content is available, and it’s already underway as of September 10th now that the first week of challenges and rewards has begun. Players are currently being asked to take down a collective 100,000 Scorchbeasts by September 16th to accomplish the first goal.

Beyond that, there’s more Scorched slaying to look forward to. The goals continue to ones like asking the community to vanquish 8 million Scorched enemies and include new regards for each week. Special sales will also take place in the Atomic Shop along with some free items that’ll be available.

You can see the full breakdown of each week’s challenges, rewards, and other offers here with a quick look at the first two weeks of the event found below.

Let’s clean Appalachia together!

Take down enemies to unlock unique rewards for the entire community in #Fallout76, from increased legendary sales, Meat Week return, cosmetics, and more!

Week 1: September 10th – September 16th

Weekend Event – Double XP Weekend Across All Modes (September 12 – September 16)

Community Challenge – Clear the Skies (September 10 – September 23) Take down 100,000 Scorchbeasts with the community Reward: Meat Week Returns (September 26 – September 29) Stretch Goal Reward #1: Scorchbeast Player Icon Stretch Goal Reward #2: Curly Bun Hairstyle Stretch Goal Reward #3: Full Meat Week Returns (September 26 – October 3)

Atomic Shop Freebie – Tripod Floor Lamp

Atomic Shop Sale – Summer Atom Bonus Bundle

Week 2: September 17th – September 23rd

Atomic Shop Freebie – Mid-Century Disc Lamps

Atomic Shop Sale – Summer Atom Bonus Bundle

Fallout 76’s Project Clean Appalachia event is now live and will go on until October 23rd.