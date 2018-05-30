Fallout 76 Reveal Sparks Wave of Hilarious Soldier 76 Reaction Memes

The Fallout 76 reveal couldn’t come soon enough after Bethesda dropped major teasers all over their social media accounts. While many speculated a Fallout 3 Remastered announcement, many were pleasantly surprised to see it be a new title instead. Rumors are afoot regarding what the new game will even be, with reports circulating that it will be an online game. But speculation isn’t the only thing going on right now, there are even a few comparisons. One of the unlikely ones that were weren’t expecting was a crossover between Fallout and Overwatch. But now, looking back – it’s hard to unsee it.

Soldier 76 is an easy to use hero in Blizzard’s FPS and fans were quick to note there seems to be an uncanny resembelance between Overwatch’s Jack Morrison and Fallout’s Vault Boy.

So … are we all Vault Boys now, or nah? But the comparisons didn’t just stop there:

Now I’ll admit, this wasn’t even my fourth or fifth thought but now seeing it? Yeah, it’s a little hard to unsee now.

Not much is known about the upcoming title thus far aside from fan theories, but here’s what we know about Vault 76 itself that first made its debut in Fallout 3:

“The Vault-Tec terminal in the Citadel lists Vault 76 as a “control” vault, with 500 occupants. The vault was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war, and was among the seventeen known control vaults, meaning that it was used as a baseline to compare to experimental vaults. It is also mentioned in one of the alien captive recorded logs (no.13) recorded by Giles Wolstencroft, a Vault-Tec official who was abducted while inspecting the vault’s construction site. In Fallout 4, the newsreader in the prologue mentions Vault 76 debuting in 2076 in honor of America’s tercentenary when discussing Vault-Tec’s plans to expand.”

We also know that a full reveal, and all of those answers we are desperately craving, will be on its way at BethesdaLand during this year’s E3! Stay tuned!