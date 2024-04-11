Fallout Stars Reveal Brutal Stunts That Had Them Hurting for Days

Fallout is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the cast of the show has made it clear: it was no picnic getting the world of Bethesda Softworks' video game series onto the TV screen.

Fallout stars Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean) and Aaron Moten (Maximus) sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about making the show. As a naive "Vault Dweller" just learning about the surface world's horrors, and a would-be mech-suit knight with a bloody grudge, Lucy and Maximus see a fair bit of action in Fallout's eight-episode run – and both actors apparently paid the cost to make it look good:

When asked about the physical toll of the shoot, Moten was at a loss for words, at first: "Physically this show..."

Purnell jumped in, explaining "It's a lot! You need a lot of stamina!"

"There were days I couldn't really walk straight. Like waking up in the morning you're sore – you're sore everywhere, you know?" Moten continued. "And that's a credit to our amazing stunt team as well, for preparing us for these moments and giving us as many rehearsals as we needed to really nail things down. I know for myself I love working with other stunt performers – especially with action. Because with other actors I think we have to be more nervous with each other? But stunt performers are so good at their jobs and I can say to them 'Give me a little contact here, because I know you're not going to hurt me.' If I said that with an actor I think we'd really get punched. Ella would actually drop-kick me in the face [laughs]. I'd be like 'Wait a minute... I just wanted a little shove!'"

Fallout TV Series Review

Here's what ComicBook.com Gaming Editor Tanner Dedmon said in his review of the Fallout TV series:

Even where the Fallout show slips on occasion with an unneeded kiss or a questionable encounter, time and time again, I kept marveling at how authentic the world felt. The original story told in Fallout is paramount to this trait since it lets us focus on the characters, world, and narrative rather than getting hung up on shot-for-shot remakes of key moments. Fallout is technically canon, according to Bethesda's Todd Howard, so it'll be under the microscope for nitpicking and "well actually" moments, but even when the show takes leaps to expand on the world, it always feels deserved. Rating: 4.5/5

Fallout is now streaming all of Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video