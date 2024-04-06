Popular Xbox Game Is Being Made 100% Free to Download

A popular, once contentious, Xbox game is being made 100% free to download this coming week. The game in question is available via Xbox One, but is also playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. The offer won't be available until April 11, which is this coming Thursday. From here, it will be available for the remainder of April. And once claimed, the game is yours to keep.

What's the catch? The catch is the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, which means you need an Amazon Prime subscription to access the free download. If you check this box though, you will have the option to choose from an Xbox code or a PC code. As for the game, it is Bethesda's Fallout 76, which will be a timely free download for Fallout fans as the Amazon Fallout TV series is set to debut on the same day via Prime Video.

For those unfamiliar with Fallout 76, it was released in 2018 by Bethesda Game Studios, the studio responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, as well as more recently Starfield. The most recent installment in the series, and a prequel to every game before it, Fallout 76 is not considered a mainline release, but it also isn't really a spin-off. Further, it is cannon.

Once upon time, the game was considered one of the greatest flops of its generation. Hence why its Metacritic scores range from 49 to 53. Over time though, Bethesda has massively improved the product to the point it is more relevant than it was at launch. It is still lower in quality compared to previous games in the series, but it is much improved and attracted over 17 million players to date.

"Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76," reads an official blurb about the game. "Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers-chosen from the nation's best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland's greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe."

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can nab the game via Xbox Game Pass. If you don't have Amazon Prime or Xbox Game Pass, then you will need to fork over upwards of the game's full asking price, which is $39.99.

