This Fallout New Vegas Cosplay Duo Nails The Uglier Side of the Wasteland

Gaming isn’t all about news and patch notes, it’s about the community. The community that comes together and shares their love for beloved franchises while celebrating what certain adventures mean to them. A great way to express that fandom pride is through the art of cosplay, a unique way to brings these incredible worlds over into real life. Such is the case with this incredibly Fallout: New Vegas cosplay – but don’t except a cutesy couple with these shots. Nope, it’s a rude awakening to the Wasteland. Welcome, survivors.

The cosplayer in question is Elena Samko and you may recognize her from our previous “Lusty Argonian” cosplay feature from the Elder Scrolls franchise.This time she’s taking on another Bethesda universe, one with infinitely more radiation but no small amount of hard times.

From the lighting, to the gritty nature of the costumes themselves. Plus that stare! This is a part of a set done with Beatrix Russsel Cosplay, which you can see more right here over on DeviantArt. You can also check out even more of Elena’s amazing work on her Facebook page linked above! Seriously, this girl has talent!

Unfamiliar with the Mojave desert wasteland adventure known as Fallout: New Vegas? Here’s what you need to know about the incredible RPG game itself:

“Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas.It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.”

