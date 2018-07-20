Light Up the Wasteland With This Fallout Nuka-Cola Quantum Mood Light

With so much Fallout 76 news about, it’s understandable that many of us would have the Wasteland on our minds. Totally understandable, the iconic RPG series from Bethesda is an incredible experience for all types of players, blossoming with in-game treasures to horde and love. Like the instantly recognizable Nuka-Colas in-game, which now fans can own their very own light-up version of this delectable Quantum drink with a new Mood Light from the team over at ThinkGeek!

One of our favourite online retailers joked about the latest addition to their Fallout line by saying, “You already know and love America’s favorite soft drink, Nuka-Cola. It’s got the unique taste that only a combination of seventeen different fruit flavors can provide! And now the Nuka-Cola Company is proud to present: Nuka-Cola Quantum! With an eighteenth fruit flavor (pomegranate) and mildly radioactive strontium isotope to give it a bright blue glow, you’ll go nuts for the new Nuka-Cola that delivers twice the calories, twice the carbohydrates, twice the caffeine, and twice the taste! Coming to a vending machine near you: October 23rd, 2077.”

But … 2077 is a long time to wait, so fans that are itching to have this (please don’t actually drink it) beverage can actually pre-order the light right now! This bad boy is a San Diego Comic Con exclusive, but you don’t have to be in Sunny California to get your hands on one.

The Mood Light is expected to ship out in November of this year, coinciding with the release of Fallout 76. For more about the light itself:

Fallout Nuka-Cola Quantum Mood Light

Officially-licensed Fallout 4 merchandise

A GameStop / ThinkGeek exclusive for SDCC 2018

Lamp with the signature blue glow of Nuka-Cola Quantum in the rocket-shaped bottle

Materials: Injection molded for precision

Imported

Batteries: 3 LR44 button cell batteries (included)

Can also be powered via USB with included cable

Interested? Scoop yours up right here for $29.99! Just … don’t share it with the Brotherhood. They’ll probably just accuse you of being a Synth or something …

