Fallout Fans Are Divided About New Amazon TV Series

A Fallout TV series is in the works at Amazon. The popular post-apocalyptic series is being brought to the big screen by Amazon and Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Unfortunately, details on the project are currently quite scarce. There's currently no word of what the show is about, let alone a cast or release date. That said, Nolan and Joy do appear quite excited about the project.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," reads the statement. "Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

As you would expect, Joy and Nolan aren't the only ones who are excited. Fallout fans are as well. However, the Internet as a whole seems skeptical and content as using the announcement as an opportunity to drag the series' recent woes.