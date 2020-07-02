Fallout Fans Are Divided About New Amazon TV Series
A Fallout TV series is in the works at Amazon. The popular post-apocalyptic series is being brought to the big screen by Amazon and Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Unfortunately, details on the project are currently quite scarce. There's currently no word of what the show is about, let alone a cast or release date. That said, Nolan and Joy do appear quite excited about the project.
“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," reads the statement. "Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."
As you would expect, Joy and Nolan aren't the only ones who are excited. Fallout fans are as well. However, the Internet as a whole seems skeptical and content as using the announcement as an opportunity to drag the series' recent woes.
Finally Some Good News
Literally crying. This is a sign that I’ve not had much good news this year 🤦🏻♀️😂 https://t.co/eIliclsrmY— Tamara Lynn Chambers (@TamaraLChambers) July 2, 2020
This Better Be Realistic...
If the characters in the Fallout TV show don’t randomly clip into the floor and start ragdolling all over the place then I’m not watching it.— rockcock64 (@rockcock64) July 2, 2020
Fallout Hasn't Been Great Lately, But...
Ok the past 5+ years of Fallout have been pretty awful but I can't help but be hyped about this
A Fallout TV show done by the creators of Westworld sounds dope as fuck, I just hope they get the atmosphere right https://t.co/2pbm2qV1Yu— Luc // HiddenXperia (@HiddenXperia) July 2, 2020
Wait a Second...
Remember when Fallout was this satire about the consequences of relentless and unchecked capitalism
Anyway the new Fallout show is being funded by Amazon and https://t.co/GozV0rNP5K— Imran Khan (@imranzomg) July 2, 2020
Could Be Timely
The thing with Fallout is:
You can absolutely turn it into a TV series, especially now.
Endless wars, energy crisis, anti-capitalist sentiments, and a public more open for R-rated imagery...
Great themes.
...BUT AS IF ***AMAZON*** WOULD FUND EFFECTIVE ANTI-CAPITALIST SATIRE.— Full Cumpensation🏴🏳️🌈 (@TravisTeatime) July 2, 2020
This Isn't Fallout 5
ffs just make Fallout 5— A E T E R N A (@OhMyGodWhyPanda) July 2, 2020
Carl Grimes Is Ready
WHERE DO I SIGN— chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) July 2, 2020
Good or Bad, There's No In-Between
This will either be really good or really bad— Cody Ballenger (@codyballenger_5) July 2, 2020
The Hype Train Has Left the Vault
Just some of the credited works for Jonathan Nolan -
Interstellar
The Dark Knight
Westworld
The Dark Knight Rises
Person of Interest
Hyped doesnt even begin to explain what I am right now.#Fallout— Fallout News (@FO4News) July 2, 2020
Finally...
Finally a Fallout project that will run above 20fps— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 2, 2020
