Fallout Has an Phone Number You Can Call for an Easter Egg

Prime Video's Fallout show is of course layer with Easter egg after Easter egg from the Fallout universe, but did you know that there's one you can actually act on in real life? One of the Fallout episodes contains a phone number players can call which isn't exactly secret, but it's one that's pretty easy to miss if you're wrapped up in hearing what Walton Goggins' character Howard Cooper has to say.

If you just want to phone the number first and see what waits on the other end of the call, the phone number in question is 213-25-VAULT, or 213-258-2858 if that's easier. Fittingly enough, it's a Los Angeles-based number, too, which falls in line with where the Fallout show takes place.

Before getting into what actually happens when you call that number, the context on where it comes from is important. It's seen only in Episode 6 right near the very beginning of the episode whenever we see pre-war Cooper Howard doing one of his Vault-Tec ads. During the ad, Cooper is pitching the perks of the Vaults pushed by Vault-Tec while putting a patriotic spin on them. He introduces viewers to the Hawthorne family that's headed by Lloyd and Cassandra Hawthorne, scientists who specialize in the effects of radiation on human DNA.

After the Hawthornes talk for a bit to help sell the Vaults, we go back to Cooper who expresses the urgency of getting a spot in these Vaults. A phone number is shown on-screen with Cooper saying that people can call now to reserve their stay in a Vault.

(Photo: JOJO WHILDEN)

The payoff for the phone call is a short one. All you'll hear on the other end is a bunch of frantic screaming that goes on for a few seconds before the call automatically ends. It's not a huge Easter egg, but it makes sense in the context of the show and is a clever surprise given that people would probably be calling that number anyway after seeing it.

Presumably, the phone number goes to Vault 4 seeing how we soon after this ad that things in Vault 4 didn't quite go as planned with Gulpers and who knows what else running amok throughout the Vault. One would assume that Vault-Tec had some sort of line to handle these sorts of things rather than calling a Vault directly and asking to be admitted to it, but again, it's at least an Easter egg that makes some sense given what we know about what happened to Vault 4 and many other Vaults.

The Fallout show is watchable now on Amazon's Prime Video with all eight episodes out at the same time. A second season is expected given how the first season ends and some real-life details that support that prediction, though Season 2 has not yet been announced. You can check out our review on the show here, too.