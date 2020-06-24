Marvel Fans Are Unimpressed With New Marvel's Avengers Gameplay
Today, Square Enix held a War Table event, showcasing new gameplay for Marvel's Avengers, an upcoming action-adventure game starring Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Up until now, fans have been cautiously optimistic about the game, with a majority of fans taking issue with the likenesses of the cast. Today's trailer did little to change that opinion, and fans across social media seem a bit unimpressed with the gameplay shown thus far, as well. It's impossible to say whether or not people will feel the same when the game arrives on September 4th, but it seems that Square Enix still has some work to do when it comes to winning over Marvel fans.
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Marvel's Avengers!
Gameplay is everything, and fans aren't quite sold.
Watching the "Once An Avenger" Gameplay and that game does not look fun to play at all.— Reefer Sutherland (@ChocolatePeteyP) June 24, 2020
This doesn't seem to be the Avengers game fans had been hoping for.
The gameplay looks rough, the controlling doesn't seem fun and just looks pretty meh , they could created such a good avengers game but just doesn't look good— イアンの契約 Ian Deal (@eazzz90) June 24, 2020
The word "boring" is being tossed around.
The Avengers game looks absolutely gorgeous. The gameplay looks boring as hell.— Mauricio Sanchez (@alwaystomauro) June 24, 2020
A lot of people weren't happy with the choices made for the trailer.
head of marketing for avengers should be fired dude. i cannot believe that the gameplay they decided to show was you going in circles killing the same kind of robots over and over again as thor, unbelievable— SpiderMatty (@SpiderMatt88) June 24, 2020
Some just felt underwhelmed.
The Avengers game looks seriously underwhelming. I think they're biting off more than they can chew, looks like it's sacrificing a lot to suit co-op play.
Gameplay lacks a lot of impact; compare Thor's hammer throw to Kratos' in the recent GOW. Leagues apart. Very floaty.— Jack 🕊 (@jckbrd) June 24, 2020
The event hasn't changed a lot of minds.
TBH, the avengers gameplay trailer doesn't impress me.. mmm— ray chan (@starsray) June 24, 2020
People are holding off on pre-ordering the game.
I am still not sure about pre ordering the avengers game yet.. I didn't like the gameplay so much— vish (@karazorlls) June 24, 2020
Many are still keeping an open mind, however!
Man I really dislike the artsyle for this Avengers game; whyyyyy even go for the photo realistic look? Gameplay also looks mad funky but hey I hope I'm wrong and it's super fun— Aloftly (@Aloftlyy) June 24, 2020
