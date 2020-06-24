Marvel Fans Are Unimpressed With New Marvel's Avengers Gameplay

Today, Square Enix held a War Table event, showcasing new gameplay for Marvel's Avengers, an upcoming action-adventure game starring Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Up until now, fans have been cautiously optimistic about the game, with a majority of fans taking issue with the likenesses of the cast. Today's trailer did little to change that opinion, and fans across social media seem a bit unimpressed with the gameplay shown thus far, as well. It's impossible to say whether or not people will feel the same when the game arrives on September 4th, but it seems that Square Enix still has some work to do when it comes to winning over Marvel fans.

What do you think of Marvel's Avengers? Did today's gameplay trailer win you over?

