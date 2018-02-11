Far Cry 5 Video Shows off Diverse Playstyles

The diverse range of playstyles made possible in Far Cry 5 were shown off in a new gameplay video from IGN that included stealth, sniping, and guns blazing tactics.

IGN’s account of the Far Cry 5 gameplay first starts with a sniping approach to taking out a hostile outpost, a method that involves enlisting the help of some guns for hire who are skilled at a distance. At the same time, two different scenarios play out where the trusty canine companion Boomer is used to scout out enemies without raising suspicion while another method involves plowing into the enemy outpost with a fortified, tricked-out vehicle.

Each one of the various attack methods has their own advantages and disadvantages, and while players will probably find different ones to be more suitable for certain situations, Far Cry 5 looks to be able to support any playstyle that you may have. Picking off enemies from a distance may take a bit longer while still being satisfying for those who prefer a slow-and-steady approach, and having Boomer help you may be safer and deepen your bond with the dog, but there’s just something that looks so rewarding when laying waste to an enemy compound with the help of grenade launchers and fly-by bombing runs.

But various playstyles aside, the video also shows off a couple of gameplay mechanics that enemies will use that remain consistent no matter how players choose to approach the game’s challenges. Like other Ubisoft games, raiding an enemy outpost always includes the risk of reinforcements being called in. In order to stop that from happening, an alarm that’s found within the outposts can be disabled before the enemies have a chance to activate it. If you’re more about the guns blazing tactic and don’t want to plan that much though, you could always just kill all enemies to try and activate it or just blow up the alarm yourself. Mortar fire is also something to watch out for, a defense found in outposts that’ll quickly ruin your assault no matter what style you choose.

Far Cry 5 is scheduled to release on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.