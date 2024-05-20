Call of Duty Reveals Season 4 Roadmap for MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are kicking off Season 4 on May 29th, giving players yet another massive content drop to playthrough. With the update just over a week away, the publishers at Activision have officially revealed a huge chunk of the season's content. Of course, the team is still keeping a few surprises up its sleeve to keep MW3 and Warzone players on their toes, but Call of Duty fans will be excited to see all of the next stuff coming to the game. That includes the Gundam content that was teased recently. As part of Season 4, players will get three new Gundam-inspired skins, a weapon blueprint, a large decal, and a new in-game event.

That's only the tip of the iceberg. Two more events are coming during Season 4: Critical Countdown and Altered Strain. The latter will drop later in the season, but both should give players plenty to do. There are also several new Operators and weapons to pick up, including a sledgehammer. In Modern Warfare 3, players will see four new maps added throughout the season, several new modes, and much more. Meanwhile, Warzone players will get to enjoy the Buy Back Solos event and several tweaks to gameplay.

Below, you'll find the full notes for the Season 4 Roadmap. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Roadmap

Get Gassed Up for Modern Warfare III Season 4!



A disturbing discovery can change everything. A mysterious DNA bomb has been found at Popov Power in Urzikstan, and it's up to you and your squadmates to unlock the mystery behind this potentially devastating weapon and prevent catastrophe. While you obtain various DNA samples during the ominous Critical Countdown Event, you can also further explore the multitude of bunkers across Urzikstan, potentially unearthing new ways to exit.



The potential outbreak seeps into Multiplayer, with a worldwide assortment of core 6v6 maps, plenty of exhilarating modes, revered weapons, new perks, destructive killstreaks, and battle-ready recon and hazmat inspired gear throughout the Battle Pass, so you can stay protected while remaining deadly calm and effective. One slip-up could alter everything, so suit up, drop in, uncover the truth, and stop the threat!



Prepare for a huge selection of free content along with Events, Challenges, and numerous Weapon Camos to unlock. Season 4 for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone™, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile goes live on Wednesday, May 29 at 9 AM PT across all platforms.



MODERN WARFARE III OVERVIEW (MWIII)

CONTENT SUMMARY

Bright Lights, Big Cities: Experience the Tokyo neon nightlife, and head to the City of Lights with a Paris rendezvous, before fun times at the funicular when Incline arrives in mid-season, and there are tentacles aplenty due to an alien infestation over at Das Haus.



Fan Favorite Demolition Mode, Hyper Cranked, and the chaos-inducing Havoc mode all come to MWIII this season, with Headshots Only, Mutation and Killstreak-centric Playlist Modifiers also arriving, along with other modes too.



Season 4 Ranked Play: Expect another full season, with all-new rewards to earn and all your unlocked Season 3 items content to claim on May 29.



Control Killstreaks with ease using the new Mission Control Vest, regenerate health faster using the new Compression Plate, and lay waste to the battlefield with four new devastating Killstreaks!



Multiplayer Maps: Three Brand New Core 6v6 Maps

Continuing the promise to deliver "over 12 all-new Core 6v6 Maps in our seasons," Season 4 features two brand new maps offering diverse combat areas, as well as a Das Haus Vortex variant that's certain to Gross you out...



Tokyo (Launch)

Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized



Experience Tokyo nightlife in this mid-sized Multiplayer map featuring late night shopping, entertainment, and accommodations for the weary traveler. Battle for the map's major power positions, the Hotel and Manga buildings facing one another over the main road. Except for these two locations, the fight stays on ground level.



Close-ranged Loadouts excel in the Arcade and Center Courtyard along the top of the map where kiosks and a sitting area obstruct views across the lane. Areas like the Hotel and Metro Station make for strong defensive points when battling on the far ends of the map. Use them to withstand enemy attacks until it's safe to move forward again.



Paris (Launch)



Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized





Head to the City of Lights for a rendezvous with the enemy, fighting across this mid-sized map dominated by the central Police Station and Gallery. Navigate the surrounding streets to remain on ground level or take the battle to either of the two main buildings. Don't underestimate the map's smaller interior spaces, the Bookstore and Shop. These areas provide overhead cover in a pinch and are generally less conspicuous than the large center buildings.



Fight around an L-shaped cubicle in the Police Station's main office or swing through the cell block and lobby. The Gallery presents a tighter layout with exhibits branching off into separate hallways. There has been some kind of break in, marked by a blast in the Police Station wall by the cell block and another leading into the Gallery. Ambulances and police cars provide much needed cover when moving on the roads.



Incline (Mid-Season)



Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium Sized



Deploy to an isolated research outpost in the mountains of Urzikstan on this mid-sized snow map based in and around the main transport facility. Climb up on the red container or the low roof along the top path to get over your enemies and use objects places around the main facility to climb up into the building.



Access the funicular's lower carriage for a vantage point over the bottom lane. Be careful not to slip down the mountainside when exiting the carriage. Generally, mid-ranged Loadouts will perform best along the outer perimeter while close-ranged weapons reign in the interior locations (the main facility plus the smaller buildings near each starting spawn).



Das Gross (Mid-Season)



New (Variant), Core, 6v6, Small-Sized



Multiplayer Modes: Demolish, Cause Havoc, Get Cranked

There's not only DNA Bombs to worry about this Season, as Demolition is finally back, with more defusing opportunities than ever before! Adding to this is a Cranked variation, the arena-shooter inspired Havoc, and a Killstreak-focused Playlist modifier, all coming before the explosive mid-season update and even more Modes.



Game Mode: Demolition (Launch)



One of the finest tactical game modes in Call of Duty is finally back! Appearing for the first time since Season 3 of Modern Warfare (2019) this round-based objective mode has similarities to Search & Destroy, with teams alternating between attacking and defending two bomb sites. However, unlike S&D, respawns are enabled and attacking players always spawn with a bomb, and defuses – ninja or otherwise – don't end the round. This leads to highly tactical engagements – and pandemonium – as teams converge on bomb sites and pressure the opposition.



Win a round of Demolition as the attacking team by destroying both bomb sites before the timer ends. Take out one of the sites, and you add extra time to the game clock, allowing you to concentrate on the second bomb location. Win a round as the defending team by protecting one or both bomb sites until the timer ends. If a bomb is planted, the match timer pauses, and running out the timer is also an option, though defusing the bomb is of paramount importance.



Game Mode: Hyper Cranked (Launch)



This twisted spin on traditional Team Deathmatch gets even more frantic with this "Hyper" variant. For the uninitiated, Cranked pressures you into chaining kills, eliminating enemy opponents as often as you wish, but within a specific amount of time before a countdown reaches zero, or you'll explode. Expect a faster reload, weapon swap, and quicker movement speed after your first kill. Points are awarded for every kill, meaning getting kills, staying alive longer, earning more points, and finally claiming victory with your team is the plan in Cranked.



How does Hyper Cranked up the stakes even more? Simple; you spawn into a match already Cranked, with the countdown running! Chain kills, stay alive, and don't dawdle!



Game Mode: Havoc (Mid-Season)



Eliminate the enemy while experiencing changing gameplay modifiers throughout the match.



Last seen in Season 5 of Modern Warfare II (2022), Havoc is a Core Multiplayer mode inspired by classic arena-shooter gameplay, with additional enhancements courtesy of a random selection of chaos-inducing modifiers. Expect gameplay to be consistently entertaining, fast-paced, and never the same.



The action begins with the Team Deathmatch ruleset in effect, with the first team to reach 75 points awarded the win. However, Killstreaks (except those awarded with a modifier) are disabled, and a variety of match-changing modifiers come into play!



Once the action starts, you'll notice a series of five circular icons under your map compass, at the top of the screen. These indicate the modifiers currently in play. After a two and a half-second countdown, your first modifier is awarded. Then, once either team has reached a score multiplier of 12 kills (12, 24, 36 and 48), another new modifier is added to the match, affecting both teams immediately, from the following modifier pool:



Ammo Feeder: Auto reload after you kill an enemy.

Boots off the Ground: Low gravity.

Camera Shift: Third-person mode.

Chain Reaction: Sticky Grenades launched on kill.

Charged Up: Gain Cranked on kills.

Equipment Restock: Equipment is refilled on kills.

Eyes On: Advanced UAV is always active.

Gun Runner: Random gun on kill.

Hero Smash: Explosive landing from an elevated position.

Hot Shot: Crossbows only, Molotov bolts.

Lucky Three: Every three kills gives you a random Killstreak.

One Tap: Headshots kill with one bullet.

Snapshot Killer: Launch a snapshot grenade (and ping pulse) on kill.

System Reroll (Fifth Modifier only): Full reroll of all active modifiers.





Game Mode: Headshots Only (Mid-Season)



Lock the target, aim at the cranium, and fire.



This team mode, played on a small moshpit of maps, is for skilled players that can demonstrate impressive aim. Using Team Deathmatch rules, augmented by the fact that only headshots count when eliminating other players; no damage is dealt, and no team score progression is possible unless your cranium-aiming is true.



With only one place to aim at, loadouts become of prime importance, and there are no limits on the weapons, Perks, Equipment, or Killstreaks you can take with you. Note that thrown Lethals like Knives or Stars can only deal damage if they strike the head, grenades are only effective if they damage the head, and you may want to leave Melee weapons back at the Lobby.



Playlist Modifiers: All Game Modes (Launch, In-Season)



Look for Playlist updates that indicate the presence of certain gameplay modifiers, like the Minefield Mode in Season 3. Expect some playlists to have active Killstreak, or Event-based modifiers which may include one or more of the following. These will apply to any Multiplayer Mode you are currently playing within the Playlist:



Looping Killstreaks: Streaks reset fully once you reach the upper end of your current streaks, allowing you to earn unlimited streaks in one life.

Earning Killstreaks: You receive points added to your streak if you slay an enemy player with your Killstreak, or Assist in killing a player with your Killstreak.

Killstreak Cache: When a player is eliminated, they drop a cache containing a percentage of their earned Killstreak progress. Grab the cache and add it to your own progress!

Critical Countdown Event Items: During the forthcoming Critical Countdown Event, expect enemies to drop [[REDACTED]] in-game items that can be collected to more quickly progress the Event.





Game Modes: Additional Content (In-Season, Mid-Season)



With the arrival of Das Gross, expect another Vortex Mosh Pit, and other as-yet to be unveiled content that will have you in bits. Plus, summon your best buds as the Synthwave Sunset makes another limited-time appearance with the revamped return of G3T_H1GH. Finally, expect Mutation Mode to fully embrace the forthcoming Countdown Event in a variety of surprising ways...



Multiplayer Ranked Play Intel (Launch Window)



The grind continues! As always, you can earn MWIII Ranked Play rewards in three ways:



Rank Rewards: Available at launch and can be earned in any season. Players can continue their previous rank grind in Season 4.

Season Rewards: Available at the start of a season and only available in that season.

End-of-Season Rewards: Rewards that are awarded after the season has ended and represent either your highest attained division or an active placement in the Top 250 Division. Season 4 brings new seasonal content to unlock in MWIII Ranked Play!





While Ranked Rewards are unchanged from season to season, Skill Division Rewards have been updated. If you didn't get a chance to earn the Gold, Platinum, Crimson, or even Iridescent Ranked Play Operator Skin set, this is the season to focus on one of these unlocks!





New Season 4 Division Rewards



Here are the MWIII Season 4 Competitor Rewards:



5 Wins: "MWIII Season 4 Competitor" Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: "Pro Issue Renetti" Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: "Break a Sweat" Weapon Charm

50 Wins: "Goated" Weapon Decal

75 Wins: "MWIII Ranked Play Season 4" Loading Screen

100 Wins: "MWIII Season 4 Ranked Veteran" Weapon Camo





Here are the end-of-season rewards for Season 4, related to the highest placement in your Skill Division (note the Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, and Iridescent Operator Skins are still available):



Bronze: "MWIII Season 4 Bronze" Emblem

Silver: "MWIII Season 4 Silver" Emblem

Gold: "MWIII Season 4 Gold" Animated Emblem

Gold: "MWIII Season 4 Gold" Weapon Charm

Platinum: "MWIII Season 4 Platinum" Animated Emblem

Platinum: "MWIII Season 4 Platinum" Weapon Charm

Diamond: "MWIII Season 4 Diamond" Animated Emblem

Diamond: "MWIII Season 4 Diamond" Weapon Charm

Crimson: "MWIII Season 4 Crimson" Animated Emblem

Crimson: "MWIII Season 4 Crimson" Weapon Charm

Iridescent: "MWIII Season 4 Iridescent" Animated Emblem

Iridescent: "MWIII Season 4 Iridescent" Weapon Charm

Iridescent: "MWIII Season 4 Iridescent" Calling Card

Top 250: "MWIII Season 4 Top 250" Animated Emblem

Top 250: "MWIII Season 4 Top 250" Animated Calling Card

Top 250: "MWIII Season 4 Top 250" Weapon Charm





If you need a refresher on Ranked Play for Modern Warfare III, consult the Multiplayer Ranked Play Guide here. Also check the Patch Notes for additional Ranked Play insights, updates, and more.





New Perks and Equipment (Launch and In-Season)



Killstreak content rules the new Perk and Equipment features for Season 4, with a new Mission Control Vest allowing for rapid Killstreak acquirement. There's a Compression Plate to aid in health regeneration, and four new Killstreaks to claim, including the game-changing DNA Bomb!



New Perk (Vest): Mission Control Vest (Launch)



Streak Specialist.



Equipment Slots (6): Tactical, Lethal, Field Upgrade, Gloves, Gear (2)

Reduces kills required by 1 and score required by 125 for Killstreaks.

Earn 1 kill or 125 score for every 2 Kill Assists or Cross Fire Assists.





Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mission Control Comlink, gain the effects of High Gain Antenna.





New Perk (Gear): Compression Plate (Launch)

Immediately regenerate health after a Primary, Secondary, or Throwing Knife/ Throwing Star kill. Objective captures also trigger health regeneration. An icon appears on your HUD when this Perk is active.



New Killstreak: Intelligent Munitions Systems (I.M.S.) (Launch)

Kills: 7



Score: 875



The Intelligent Munitions System is loaded with smart explosives that eliminate enemy personnel and vehicles within range. When triggered, it will eject an explosive upwards, which then locks onto its target and propels towards them.



New Killstreak: Loitering Munition (Launch)



Kills: 8



Score: 1,000

An unmanned rocket equipped drone loiters over the targeted areas. On each activation the drone selects the targeted location with the largest number of viable targets to bombard with rockets. Can be activated up to three times.



New Killstreak: Missile Drone (Launch)



Kills: 11



Score: 1,375

A small, piloted drone controlled by the player that fires guided missiles.



New Killstreak: DNA Bomb (Launch)

Kills: [[REDACTED]]

The discovery of a DNA Bomb Popov Power in Urzikstan is a taste of the tremendous power this brings to a Multiplayer match. The tremendous explosion can be triggered providing you've acquired enough consecutive kills without dying. Once you're granted the DNA Bomb you can detonate it, eliminating all players on the opposing team. Unlike the MGB, the DNA Bomb does not conclude the match.



MODERN WARFARE ZOMBIES OVERVIEW (MWZ)

CONTENT SUMMARY (MID-SEASON)

Learn the secret entrances to the Unstable Rift and face intense waves of zombie hordes until every undead entity is slain, or your team is overwhelmed!



Unstable Rift (Mid-Season)



Join other members of Operation: Deadbolt during Season 4 Reloaded to investigate numerous and violent anomalies lurking within what Sergei Ravenov has termed an "Unstable Rift." Deploy to the Exclusion Zone, and undertake a focused race and challenge to access the entrance into an Unstable Rift. Time is of the essence, as only the first squad to reach a Rift and vote to enter it will be transported into it. Thankfully, several entrances to the Unstable Rift can appear per match.



This allows you to return to an undisclosed portion of a Rift you may have previously visited. However, on this occasion, a large horde of zombies and other grotesque horrors attempt to assault you almost immediately, and intense waves of enemies continuously swarm you until the hordes are slain, or your team is overwhelmed.



Clearing an Unstable Rift of its nightmarish denizens does offer benefits; all weapon and schematic cooldowns are immediately wiped and refreshed if you succeed, and if you're a glutton for havoc, you can repeat this activity as many times as your squad can successfully enter an Unstable Rift.





CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE OVERVIEW (WZ)

CONTENT SUMMARY

Urzikstan's bunkers are opening up in new and intriguing ways, and after a DNA Bomb discovery, Popov Power seems unchanged. For the moment.



Expect an additional secondary exit hatch when exploring the Bunkers across Urzikstan, along with additional Gulag silo variants, offering new ways to approach your 1v1 duel for redeployment.



Buy Back Royale Solos? Specialist and Tac Sprint Perks on Urzikstan? A new UTV? Hot Zones and Redacted Weapons? Call of Duty: Warzone Challenges? Battle Royale is back in a big way!



Ranked Play Resurgence continues across Rebirth Island, with new Skill Division rewards to grind for.



Overview: Current Map Intel and Updates





Combat across Urzikstan, Rebirth Island, Fortune's Keep and Vondel continues, and though no major points of interest appear to have changed, the discovery of a mysterious DNA Bomb at Popov Power leaves you and your squad little time to discover incoming threats.



This truth may not be immediately obvious, but as the season progresses, additional discoveries may cause a significant shift in your plans...



Urzikstan Bunker Update (Launch, In-Season)

Increased activity across Urzikstan seems to be focused on the Bunkers dotted across the warzone. After keycard access is obtained, an expanded interior may be accessible, along with high-level loot and additional intel regarding the location of [[REDACTED]]. Secondary Bunker exit hatches are likely to be active, allowing your squad multiple methods of escape. However, not all Bunkers appear to be accessible. Further investigation, and great care, is needed to solve this conundrum.



Urzikstan Gulag Update (Launch)

Additional Gulag silos have opened up during Urzikstan Battle Royale matches, and recon teams have confirmed four different variants. Expect to randomly drop into one of them, offering you new ways to approach your 1v1 duel for redeployment.



Gulag "S": Stacked equipment and L-shaped plywood walls with an S-shaped central wall over the circular floor grate.



Gulag "2": A three-panel curved wall, stacked equipment against two walled sections, and two curved inner walls above the circular floor grate.



Gulag "3": Stacked equipment against two walled sections, with concrete L-shaped walls around the central circular floor grate.



Gulag "8": A rectangular concrete barrier wall outside long central section around the central circular floor grate with one plywood wall sprayed with a blue "8".



Call of Duty: Warzone Modes and Public Events

Returning Mode: Buy Back Royale Solos (Urzikstan, Launch)



Money is life. Earn enough Cash to redeploy automatically. Last team standing wins.



Being down doesn't mean being out, providing you've got the Cash for a revive. Following the regular Battle Royale rules, this Urzikstan-only mode disables the Gulag, and instead allows you to return to a match after dying, along with a removal of some of your collected Cash reserves. Multiple redeployments are available until the final moments of a match (around the same time the Gulag closes in regular Battle Royale), allowing for a more risky, aggressive strategy and higher eliminations if you've the funds for it.



Additional Modes (In-Season)





SpecGru and KorTac Operators across multiple infil zones should expect additional [[REDACTED]] and a number of [[REDACTED]] modes as the Season progresses. Exercise extreme caution as you investigate [[REDACTED]], one step closer to the truth.



New Feature: Call of Duty: Warzone Rewards (Launch)



As well as Daily and Weekly Call of Duty: Warzone Rewards, a third set of brand new rewards specifically tailored to Call of Duty: Warzone players will be available at launch, all of which are trackable, and some of which unlock some of the most coveted rewards around! Accessible in the "Call of Duty: Warzone Rewards" section of the Challenges Menu, there are five different types of Challenge to complete, each granting a reward:



Economics: These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations.

Contracts: Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts.

Social: Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards.

Mode: Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence.

Champion's Quest: Is a Champion's Quest active in your game? Then check these Challenges out!





Additional Access Feature: Specialist Perk (Urzikstan, Launch)

Operators dropping into Urzikstan can now obtain the legendary and most prized Perk possession, the Specialist Perk suitcase! In addition to the default Perks available to all Operators (Tac Pads, Commando Gloves, Quick-Grip Gloves, Climbing Boots, and Overkill), this rare ground loot grants you the advantages of the following 29 additional Perks, but only for the remainder of the match:



Perk Slots 1 and 2 (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm.

Perk Slot 3 (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker.

Perk Slot 4 (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.





New Feature: Tactical Sprint Boots (Urzikstan, Launch Window)



Urzikstan-based Operators can look forward to infiltrating any of the accessible bunkers to obtain the Tactical Sprint Boots Perk, which will give you an unlimited increase in your Tactical Sprint speed, and a reduction in fall damage.





New Vehicle: Polaris RZR (Urzikstan, Launch)

The ultimate combination of power, strength, and control has arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone! The Polaris RZR Pro R, a real-world side-by-side UTV offering immediate acceleration, nimble handling, and rugged durability is available as a Land Vehicle within Urzikstan. Appearing as "Polaris RZR" on your Tac-Map, this side-by-side differs from the current in-game UTV as it offers a tighter turning circle and handling, three seats and improved fuel economy. Currently available in Urzikstan in any color as long as it's gray.



New Feature: Loot Hot Zones (Launch)

Designated points of interest on the map may identified as "Loot Hot Zones." Get there before the enemy and you'll be rewarded with higher tier loot than normal. Just be prepared for a vicious battle over who gets to claim this enhanced gear!



New Feature: [[REDACTED]] Weapons (Mid-Season)

By the time you reach mid-season, you may be wishing for impressive and rare weaponry to deal with enhanced threats across the battlefield. Fortunately, a number of Redacted Weapons, each found within a Loot Hot Zone or Bunker, have been confirmed as Ground Loot to find. Gather these powerful weapons with up to 10 attachments (as denoted above your weapon icon) and finish your foes with the firepower you need!



New Public Event: Runaway Train (Mid-Season)

Drop into Urzikstan engagements at mid-season, and there's a small chance your end game occurs on a runaway train. Expect confirmation of this sometime around the sixth gas circle where the Public Event may be announced. Prepare for a wild ride; Operators with memories of "Slay Ride Resurgence" know what to expect. Seek immediate refuge close to the train, which cannot be controlled! Fortunately, the circle of gas (the safe zone) remains over the moving train until the end of the match, forcing squads to battle on or around the careening carriages, though the train itself slows down enough to provide access, as well as unique takedown opportunities.





Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Ranked Play Resurgence (Launch Window)



Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence continues on Rebirth Island, and the ruleset remains the same; drop in and battle your way to the Top 250 players worldwide and earn a variety of rewards for both Ranking up and advancing through the Skill Divisions.



As always, Ranked Play Resurgence players can earn rewards via Ranking, the completion of Placement Challenges, and Skill Division rewards.



New Season 4 Skill Division Rewards

Here are the Season 4 Kills or Assists, and Placements Rewards:



Get 25 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Competitor Weapon Sticker

Get 250 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Loading Screen

Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo

Place in the Top 7, 25 times: EGO Chall Weapon Decal

Place in the Top 5, 25 times: Pro Issue SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint

Place 1st: Death Fee Collection Weapon Charm





Here are the End of Season Rewards for Season 4, related to the highest placement in your Skill Division:

Bronze: "WZ Season 4 Bronze" Emblem

Silver: "WZ Season 4 Silver" Emblem

Gold: "WZ Season 4 Gold" Animated Emblem

Platinum: "WZ Season 4 Platinum" Animated Emblem

Diamond: "WZ Season 4 Diamond" Animated Emblem

Crimson: "WZ Season 4 Crimson" Animated Emblem

Iridescent: "WZ Season 4 Iridescent" Animated Emblem

Iridescent: "WZ Season 4 Iridescent" Animated Calling Card

Top 250: "WZ Season 4 Top 250" Animated Calling Card

Top 250: "WZ Season 4 Top 250" Animated Emblem

Top 250: "WZ Season 4 Top 250" Animated Weapon Camo

#1 Overall: "MWIII Season #1 Overall" Animated Calling Card





Seasonal Division Operators: You also earn the Skill Division Operator Skin sets for use with both the CDL Male and Female Operators (for both factions) to represent your highest Skill Division above gold. These Skins are the same as the ones you can unlock in Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Ranked Play.



Welcome back to Ranked Play Resurgence: Time to claim the Season 4 top Rank as your Rebirth right!

CONNECTED CONTENT OVERVIEW (MWIII, MWZ, WZ, WZM)

CONTENT SUMMARY

An adaptable and lightweight SMG. A legendary WWII bolt-action Marksman Rifle. Then later in the season, an infamous, heavy-hitting Shotgun. And a big, bludgeoning Sledgehammer.



Eight more Aftermarket Parts, coming throughout Season 4. For Week 1, it's time to change the MWII M4 Assault Rifle into a hard-hitting .50 Cal, resulting in an extremely satisfying chimera weapon.



Two cowl-hooded BlackCell Operators with swirling ectoplasm and green gaseous vapors, and unique skin-stealing Finishers lead the charge.



The shocking appearance by Soap, along with two new mysterious Operators named Hammer and Void, headline a jam-packed Season 4 Battle Pass. Unlock new Soap skins and Hammer instantly upon purchase.



Claim seven free Pride weapon camos, soar to new heights on the battlefield with three Mobile Suit Gundam Bundles, and gather your enemies' souls with the "Reaper", part of the CDL Champs Tracer Pack!



Unlock masses of free content as you complete Weekly and Call of Duty: Warzone Reward Challenges, as well as Event Rewards, Prestige Ranks all the way to 850, and a new Weapon Prestige Camo for the true grinders!



Weapons Detail: Four New Armaments (MWIII, MWZ, WZ, WZM)



Welcome two old friends back into your arsenal. A new Submarine Gun and legendary Marksman Rifle are available for free in the Battle Pass at the start of Season 4, with a heavyweight Sledgehammer and the shotgun you've been waiting for coming to Season 4 Reloaded.



Superi 46 (Submachine Gun, Launch, Battle Pass Sector 6)



Levels: 21, Battle Pass Blueprint (Sector 20)



This pistol-caliber carbine chambered in 4.6x30mm is designed to give impressive stopping power with a skeletonized, lightweight frame. Exceptionally adaptable, this weapon can be modified to excel in most combat scenarios.



As you'd expect given the size of the caliber, the Superi 46 is impressively impactful at closer ranges, with 30 rounds in the chamber and 90 in reserve. However, this SMG offers accuracy to mid-range and above-average recoil control, delivering practicality as well as the firepower you need for most circumstances.



Kar98k (Marksman Rifle, Launch, Battle Pass Sector 5)



Levels: 16, Battle Pass Blueprint (Sector 15)

This modernized version of a WWII bolt-action rifle is powerful and accurate. High damage output with a slow rate of fire.



Last seen in Call of Duty: Vanguard and found in the MWIII Marksman Rifle Loadout category after unlocking it in the Battle Pass, this archaic-looking rifle with only five rounds before a reload, and ten rounds in reserve, may get overlooked by the uninitiated. Veteran players, however, know this weapon is arguably the hardest-hitting and accurate long-range rifle there is, offering quick ADS speed, massive damage, limited flinch, small but functional iron sight, and rapid takedown potential no matter how far away your foe is.



Reclaimer 18 (Shotgun, Mid-Season)



Levels: 15

Veteran Call of Duty players may know this heavy-hitting, legendary 12-gauge shotgun by another name, and at mid-season you'll be able to empower your arsenal with this classic slide-action shotgun that packs a rapid and powerful punch. Last seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this new reimagined variant offers a base of eight semi-automatic rounds with 16 in reserve.



Sledgehammer (Melee Weapon, Mid-Season)

Levels: 6

Smack some heads with this hammer claw bar Melee weapon.

This bludgeoning behemoth isn't designed for driving nails into wood, with a 20-pound head forged from carbon steel, beveled so the weapon doesn't chip when striking, this monster of a melee weapon can inflict massive blunt force damage quickly, knock a foe back with a pole butt, or cause more monumental damage after a brief pause and a swing. Crack some heads with the Sledgehammer.



Eight New Aftermarket Parts (Launch, In-Season, MWIII, MWZ, WZ, WMZ)

Another eight new Aftermarket Parts are confirmed for Season 4, with most unlockable via a Weekly Challenge. Take your favorite weapon, or dust off an armament from your MWII gun collection, and slot in an interesting, esoteric, or downright bizarre modification. Hoping to chamber your M4 Assault Rifle in .50 Cal? Then crack open the JAK Harbinger Kit, the first Weekly Challenge reward! This season's Aftermarket Part attachments are listed below:



WZM CONNECTED: All Season 4 Aftermarket Parts are also unlockable throughout the season by spending Arsenal Coins in the Arsenal Store (Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile only), after which they can be used across all games.





JAK Harbinger Kit



Compatibility: M4 Assault Rifle (MWII)



This .50 Cal conversion kit for the M4 is an extremely deadly, quick-kill weapon. The slow fire rate, drop in bullet velocity, and a significant increase in recoil will require a careful hand.



JAK Gunslinger



Compatibility: Basilisk Handgun (MWII)



A frame and cylinder conversion that allows the revolver to hold eight rounds of .357 ammunition with an exceptional increase to rate of fire and a near instantaneous trigger action.



JAK Volkh



Compatibility: KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle (MWIII)

A meticulously crafted stock and receiver modification that updates the weapon to fire a two-round burst at minimal MOA dispersion, making every trigger pull count.



JAK Scimitar Kit



Compatibility: FJX Horus Submachine Gun (MWIII)

Improved range and recoil are standard with this aftermarket kit which also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag for the FJX Horus.

JAK Thumper-656



Compatibility: RGL-80 Launcher (MWIII)

An improved long barrel for an infantry-carried grenade launcher. Fires projectiles at higher velocities and distances. Compatible with a wider variety of launcher projectiles.

JAK Requiem



Compatibility: Kastov 762 Assault Rifle (MWII)

A counter-balanced rifle system designed to completely eliminate vertical recoil.



JAK Decimator



Compatibility: Lachmann Shroud Submachine Gun (MWII)

This modification allows the Lachmann Shroud to fire in full auto.

JAK Intimidator



Compatibility: Renetti Handgun (MWIII)

Slow down your fire rate and take more deliberate shots with this modification that changes the Renetti to a single-shot weapon.





BlackCell: Skin-Stealing Facsimile Fighters Appear (MWIII, MWZ, WZ, WMZ)

For Season 4, two hooded specters named Dupe and Copy loom large across the BlackCell offering, with an impressive number of animated Operator Skins clad in black, gold, and green, with wisps of ectoplasm emanating from their tactical gear, and strange green vapor expelled from each Operator's gas mask. BlackCell owners can enter the Season 4 Battle Map through the exclusive BlackCell Sector, instantly unlocking 20 Battle Token Tier Skips to rapidly unlock items across the adjacent Sectors, as well as the following instantly accessible items:



1,100 COD Points

"Ailed Caress BlackCell" Blueprint for the Holger 556 Assault Rifle with "Cellular Corruption Tracers" and "Necrosis" Death Effects.

"Dupe" Operator

"Copy" Operator

"Identity Theft" Finishing Move.

Note the "Identity Theft" Finishing Move, which is only equippable to Dupe or Copy Operators, eliminates an enemy as you'd expect, but also copies and equips your opponent's skin. This effect stays active until your next death!



Battle Pass owners can claim Tiers and work through the Season 4 Sectors, while BlackCell members can earn extra rewards within these sectors, including the following:



12 Operator Skins; for Dupe (new BlackCell Operator), Copy (new BlackCell Operator), Hammer, Soap (two Skins), Hush, Ripper, Jet, Pathfinder, Nolan, Void, and Alpine.

Seven animated Weapon Blueprints.

This is in addition to the 110 regular Battle Pass items.



Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also receive 1,100 COD Points back.



CONNECTED NOTE: Remember you only need to purchase BlackCell or the Battle Pass once (in Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, or in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile). All progression will be tracked across Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Remember that COD Points unlocked in specific Battle Pass Sectors are available only for the device you unlocked them in (Console, PC, or Mobile).



The Season 4 Battle Pass Headline Operators: Soap, Hammer, Void, Dupe, and Copy



Honor the legacy of Johnny "Soap" MacTavish by letting him lead you into battle during Season 4's series of highly elite excursions. The "Nautilus" Soap Operator Skin Immediately unlocks at Tier 0, along with the brand-new Hammer Operator and Skin.



The Season 4 Battle Pass is packed with content, including:

110 pieces of unlockable content (excluding BlackCell)

Two free Base Weapons (the Kar98k in Sector 5 and the Superi 46 in Sector 6)

Two New Operators (Hammer in Instant Reward Sector and Void in Sector 16)

New Skins for Hammer, Soap (two Skins), Hush, Ripper, Jet, Pathfinder, Nolan, Void, and Alpine.





Johnny "Soap" MacTavish (SpecGru, Launch)



Nautilus Skin: Instant Reward Sector



Gilded Virus Skin: Completion Sector: Tier 100





This grizzled Task Force 141 veteran and Scottish warrior brings his rugged yet effective skills to the AO. With his head strong leadership, you can recon the imminent threat and figure out just what the hell is going on.

Hammer (KorTac, Launch)



Operator and Skin: Instant Reward Sector

This Brazilian Operator's callsign comes from his childhood dog, a Brazilian Mastiff, who he lovingly named Hammer and who served by his side in the military. He works every day to honor the legacy of their bond.

Void (KorTac, Launch)



Operator and Skin: Sector 16

All biographical information for this Operator has been [[REDACTED]].

Dupe (SpecGru) and Copy (KorTac) (Launch)



Operators and Skins: Instant BlackCell Reward

All biographical information for these BlackCell Operators has been [[REDACTED]].

New Store Offerings (MWIII, MWZ, WZ, WZM)

Before we detail the BlackCell, Battle Pass, and Bundles on Friday, May 24, check out the free content and Store highlights you'll be able to obtain during Season 4:



Pride Month: Daily Login Weapon Camos

Call of Duty is for everyone, and we're proud to celebrate Pride Month by offering seven different Weapon Camo variants, each representing the colors of the different LGBTQ+ flags. Available as a free Gift Pack, find them in the Store in a single bundle.



Mobile Suit Gundam Bundles

Soar to new heights on the battlefield with unparalleled speed and grace and awaken your Newtype powers with the forthcoming Mobile Suit Gundam Tracer Packs! Look for the following three Packs to release during Season 4, along with a Gundam-themed event.

The "Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – RX-78-2 Gundam" Bundle comes with the "RX-78-2 Gundam" Operator Skin, three Blueprints (two with "Gundam Tracers" and "Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment" Death Effects), Calling Card, Emblem, two Loading Screens, two Weapon Stickers, two Weapon Charms, Large Decal, and the "Newtype Finisher" Finishing Move.

The "Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – MS-06S Zaku II" Bundle comes with the "MS-06S Zaku II" Operator Skin, three Blueprints (with "Zaku Tracers" and "Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment" Death Effects), a Calling Card, Emblem, two Loading Screens, two Weapon Stickers, Weapon Charm, a Large Decal, and the "Searing Slash" Finishing Move.

The "Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – XVX-016 Gundam Aerial" Bundle comes with the "XVX-016 Gundam Aerial" Operator Skin, three Blueprints (two with "Aerial Tracers" and "Mobile Suit Malfunction Dismemberment" Death Effects), a Calling Card, Emblem, three Weapon Charms, two Large Decals, three Weapon Stickers, and three Loading Screens.



The Boys Bundle

Just in time to celebrate the Season 4 Premiere of The Boys, Vought's greatest Supes are back to save (or ruin) the day! This is your chance to obtain the five different previously released Tracer Packs!

Tracer Pack: The Boys – Black Noir.

Tracer Pack: The Boys – A-Train.

Tracer Pack: The Boys – Firecracker.

Tracer Pack: The Boys – Homelander.

Tracer Pack: The Boys – Starlight.





CDL Update, and Champs Tracer Pack is Coming!



Congratulations to OpTic Texas who were crowned Major III Tournament Champions in Toronto this past weekend! The Call of Duty League™ action continues as we gear up for the Major IV: Qualifiers, which begin on Friday, May 31 on Youtube.com/CODLeague. Tickets for Champs hosted by OpTic Texas are on sale now, while supplies last!

Collect your enemies' souls with the 2024 Call of Duty League Champs Reaper, with the "Champs Tracer Pack," featuring the "Reaper" skin for Jet, "Ripper" MCW Blueprint with vivid blue reticle and "Death's Stare" Rival-9 Blueprint, both weapons with "Death's Knocking Tracers". Also includes the "Cuts Deep" Weapon Charm, "Knock Knock" Calling Card, "Rizz" and "It's For You" Emblems, plus the "Cheat Death" and "Rippy Dippy" Weapon Stickers.



Other Incoming Bundles

The Season 4 Store offerings continue, and the above glimpse at the incoming bundles includes the Tracer Pack: Emoting Ultra Skin Party Pack, Custom Molded Ultra Skin Pro Pack, the Wildlife Wanted: Bite Me Party Pack, and the Tracer Pack: Kinetic Ultra Skin, and more! Look for a showcase of BlackCell, Battle Pass, and Store Bundle content right here on Friday, May 24!



New Challenges, Events, Seasonal and Weapon Prestige

With Daily, Weekly, and the new Call of Duty: Warzone Rewards Challenges as well as Event Rewards, there's always some quality content to unlock during Season 4. Here are some highlights:



Weekly Challenges (MWIII, MWZ, WZ)

Make sure you finish all the Season 3 Weekly Challenges you need to in order to unlock the "Allegiances" animated Mastery Weapon Camo before May 29. After that, there's all-new sets of Weekly Challenges across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Expect a variety of Aftermarket Parts and other rewards for your grind!

Complete more than five Weekly Challenges each week for sizable XP gains and Aftermarket weapon parts. Then feast your eyes on the "Shear Modulus" ripple-animated Mastery Weapon Camo, pulsating with DNA strands!



Season 4 Prestige and Weapon Prestige Challenges (MWIII, MWZ, WZ)

Expect another 200 levels and four more Prestiges (14, 15, 16, and 17) to unlock at the start of Season 4, with the level cap raised from 650 to 850, and additional sets of Tiered Calling Card Challenges become available for both Multiplayer and Zombies. As always, the previous seasonal Prestige challenges continue to be accessible. Here are the new Prestige Ranks:



Prestige 14: Unlocked at Rank 700

Emblem Reward

MP: Four Tiered Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 14 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

MWZ: Four Tiered Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 14 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.



Prestige 15: Unlocked at Rank 750

Emblem Reward

MP: Four Tiered Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 15 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

MWZ: Four Tiered Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 15 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.



Prestige 16: Unlocked at Rank 800

Emblem Reward

MP: Four Tiered Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 16 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

MWZ: Four Tiered Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 16 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.



Prestige 17: Unlocked at Rank 850 (Level Cap until Season 5)

Emblem Reward

MP: Four Tiered Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 17 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

MWZ: Four Tiered Calling Card Challenges, one Prestige 17 Mastery Calling Card Challenge.

Blueprint Reward: "Death Swine" Blueprint for the SOA Suberter. Prove your Prestige with this green-steel four-attachment blueprint that favors magazine ammo capacity, precision sight picture, and recoil control.



Remember! You can track any of these Prestige Calling Card Challenges, visible in the Lobby as well as in the Pause menu during matches. As always, no progress is reset for anyone.



Season 4: Weapon Prestige Camo (Launch)

Time to put your double Weapon XP tokens to work! Along with each individual weapon's Multiplayer and Zombies Weapon Camo Mastery, expect another Weapon Prestige Camo to be available. Here's how:



Choose the weapon you wish to unlock the Weapon Prestige Camo for; this can be any MWIII or MWII weapon you have in your Gunsmith collection.

Weapon Prestige Camos unlock on a per-weapon base, just like the Gilded, Forged, Priceless, and Interstellar Completionist Camos.

Unlock the "One Trick" animated Weapon Prestige Mastery Camo first available during Season 3.

Earn 200,000 Weapon XP with that weapon to unlock the Season 4 Weapon Prestige Camo.

Optionally use your Double Weapon XP Tokens to work towards this unlock.

You can work towards multiple Weapon Prestige Camo unlocks, as each weapon's individual WXP totals are saved.



For Season 4, if you like your camos that are both infamous, and "none more black", but newly animated, then the [[REDACTED]] camo becomes unlockable for every MWII and MWIII weapon in an epic grind for the ages!



Season 4 Events (MWIII, MWZ, WZ)

Beginning on May 29, Season 4's Events are action-packed with a variety of content to discover, and free rewards to claim. However, due to the [[REDACTED]] nature of these activities, only partial intel can be revealed at this time:

Event: Critical Countdown

Activation Dates: May 29 – June 26

Collect DNA samples from fallen foes to earn rewards and uncover the truth behind the recent DNA bomb discoveries.



Event: Mobile Suit Gundam Legends

Activation Dates: June 5 – June 19

Embrace the awesome power of Mobile Suits! Earn XP to unlock Gundam-themed rewards. Equip the RX-78-2 Gundam, MS-06S Zaku II, or XVX-016 Gundam Aerial skins for a boost.



Event: [[CLASSIFIED]]

Activation Dates: [[REDACTED]]

All information regarding this Event has been deemed "Most Secret".



Event: [[REDACTED]]

Activation Dates: June 19 – June 26

All information regarding this Event has been deemed "Top Secret".



Modern Warfare III: Free Trial, Upgrade Now!

For a limited time from May 30 to June 3, play Multiplayer and Modern Warfare Zombies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for FREE! Expect to check out some brand-new Season 4 content as well as a variety of maps and modes from across the premium game.

It's never been a better time to purchase Modern Warfare III and experience the rapid, fast-action combat Call of Duty is famous for, along with a heart-pounding Campaign and the terrifying open-world Exclusion Zone of Modern Warfare Zombies.

Stay frosty.