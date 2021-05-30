Far Cry 6 Has a Great Far Cry 3 Vaas Easter Egg

✖

Far Cry 6 looks like it has a pretty fun Easter egg associated with what is likely the most popular entry in the series, Far Cry 3. Although the collaboration between the two installments doesn't seem to result in anything too major, it's a fun secret that seems to have been tucked away for those that have been playing the first-person shooter franchise for years at this point.

Spotted by one Reddit user that goes by u/fjsocjwkxj, a recently released gameplay video for Far Cry 6 seemingly revealed this association with Far Cry 3. When the player character, known as Dani Rojas, is driving in their vehicle, the dashboard of the car seems to contain a bobblehead of Vaas. If you don't know who Vaas is, he was the primary antagonist of Far Cry 3. To this day, he remains one of the most popular characters in the history of the series and is arguably the fan-favorite villain. You can get a brief look at the bobblehead in question in the image from Reddit down below.

While this just seems to be a fun nod to Far Cry 3 more than anything, Far Cry 6 does have something pretty big in common with its predecessor. This time around, FC6 is poised to once again feature a fully-voiced protagonist. This is something that Far Cry 5 opted not to feature and was often a pretty big complaint from many who played it. Clearly, Ubisoft heard these cries and decided to make sure that Far Cry 6 would once again have a more defined character at the center of the game's conflict and narrative.

It remains to be seen how Far Cry 6 will turn out, but based on everything we have seen, this installment is looking quite promising. As for when it's going to release, it's set to launch later this fall on October 7 and will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What do you think about Vaas showing back up in Far Cry 6 in this manner? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.