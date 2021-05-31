Ubisoft Responds to Criticism Over Far Cry 6's Politics

✖

Last week, Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari told The Gamer that Ubisoft's upcoming game will avoid making political statements, despite taking strong inspiration from the history of Cuba. That interview led to some pushback from gamers, who pointed out that it's nearly impossible to make a game about guerilla warfare without making some kind of political message. In a new blog post, Khavari clarified his previous statements, indicating that it would be impossible for the game to avoid making any kind of political statement, but the game won't be a direct commentary on the history of Cuba or its present.

"What players will find is a story that’s point-of-view attempts to capture the political complexity of a modern, present-day revolution within a fictional context. We have attempted to tell a story with action, adventure, and heart, but that also isn’t afraid to ask hard questions," said Khavari. "Far Cry is a brand that in its DNA seeks to have mature, complex themes balanced with levity and humor. One doesn’t exist without the other, and we have attempted to achieve this balance with care. My only hope is that we are willing to let the story speak for itself first before forming hard opinions on its political reflections."

Developers from Ubisoft spoke to actual guerilla fighters from Cuba while working on the game, and their stories will seemingly have an impact on Far Cry 6's narrative. It's not surprising that Ubisoft is trying to distance itself from Cuba's politics; the publisher has a history of avoiding political commentary, while using political imagery to market games like Watch Dogs: Legion and The Division 2.

Fans of the series will have to see for themselves whether or not the game does have a compelling narrative about revolution and its consequences. Hopefully the finished product will have something meaningful to say while offering engaging gameplay.

Far Cry 6 will release October 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to learn more about Far Cry 6? What do you think of Khavari's clarification?