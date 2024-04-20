Far Cry 7 May Star Cillian Murphy as Villain

Speculation has gripped the Far Cry community that Cillian Murphy is set to star as the villain of Far Cry 7. The 47-year-old Irish actor is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood right now after his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. His credits extend all the way back to 90s though when he made his debut. Over time, he's boasted roles such as Scarecrow in The Dark Knight trilogy and Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. His involvement in video game has been minimal though, only appearing in 2023's Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom and 2005's Batman Begins.

For Murphy to star in Far Cry 7 would be a major get for the game and a shift from the actor, but is it actually happening? Well, the speculation has exploded based on a post from X account "j0nathan," who is known as a prolific Ubisoft leak, particular when it comes to Assassin's Creed.

Taking to the social media platform, the leaker made a cryptic tweet that makes no reference to Far Cry, but given the fact the number "7" is used and a 72-hour countdown, which could be reference to rumors the game takes place over the course of 72 hours, many are assuming this is Far Cry related.

Si rien ne change d'ici là 😌 pic.twitter.com/96HQvYHZfb — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) April 20, 2024

If it is, there is nothing saying Murphy will be in the game. For all we know, he could just be a clue, but it is how most Far Cry fans have interrupted it. Meanwhile, if he is in the game, there's no guarantee it will be as the villain, but considering that is the major role in Far Cry games, you'd assume that would be the case. Of course, there is precedent to Ubisoft tapping Hollywood talent for its Far Cry villain roles since Far Cry 6 cast Giancarlo Esposito as its villain.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. And that is probably all we will have for at least the entire weekend, if not longer. Whatever the case, if Ubisoft does comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.