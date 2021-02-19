Far Cry: Rite of Passage Comic Series Announced

✖

The Far Cry universe is growing further beyond video games this year with the launch of a new comic series called Far Cry: Rite of Passage. Dark Horse Comics and Ubisoft announced the collaboration on Friday while naming the members of the comics team that’ll bring the world of Far Cry into the panels of three different issues. The series will be written by Bryan Edward Hill, illustrated by Geraldo Borges, colored by Micheal Atiyeh, and lettered by Comicraft with covers by Matt Taylor. Far Cry: Rite of Passage’s first issue is scheduled to be available in comic shops and bookstores starting on May 19, 2021.

Alongside the news of the first Far Cry comics , Dark Horse provided ComicBook.com with exclusive images showing off the covers of each chapter of the three-part series. True to the Far Cry style we’ve seen showcased on the box artwork for the games, the covers for the three issues highlight some of the most infamous villains the games have to offer. You can see each of the covers of those issues below featuring, in order, Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5.

Just as the three villains grace the covers of the Far Cry: Rite of Passage issues, their stories will be retold within each chapter. The series features Antón Castillo and his son, Diego, who are both core characters in the upcoming Far Cry 6. Dark Horse said the series begins with Diego turning 13, that being the rite of passage the series’ title alludes to. Antón uses the occasion to impart on Diego “important lessons in leadership” and “cautionary tales he has heard about the undoing of three legendary men.”

Marie-Joëlle Paquin, the product director for Far Cry, praised the comic team’s work and the prospect of revisiting some of these villainous tales from a new perspective.

“Thanks to a wonderful collaboration with Dark Horse, we are thrilled to share with our fans the very first Far Cry comic series”, Marie-Joëlle Paquin said. “Through Bryan and Geraldo’s amazing work, we’ll get a fresh look into our beloved villains’ dark pasts. We can’t wait for everyone to fall down this rabbit hole with us.”

The first of three issues of Far Cry: Rite of Passage will be available in comic shops and bookstores starting on May 19, 2021.