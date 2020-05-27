Fast & Furious Crossroads Reveals Release Date, First Look at Gameplay

✖

Fast & Furious Crossroads, the upcoming video game set in the world of the popular movie franchise, officially has a release date. Bandai Namco, Universal Games and Digital Platforms, and Slightly Mad Studios today announced that the "team-based, vehicular-heist action game" will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 7th. Additionally, the companies shared the first look at Fast & Furious Crossroads' single-player story mode gameplay. The release date of the title had previously been up in the air thanks in part to the delay of F9, the latest and greatest movie in the franchise.

The actual gameplay, which you can check out above, looks like some kind of cross between Mad Max, Twisted Metal, and Stuntman, which is honestly the exact sort of vibe that a video game loosely based on the films should strive for. There's no telling what multiplayer might look like at this point, or just how much of the game will feature the exact sort of nonsensical action that the movie franchise is best known for. (In one particularly goofy moment, it would appear that Crossroads will task players with stopping a rocket. Which, again, meshes well with the source material.)

Fast & Furious Crossroads has changed course and is now headed for an August 7, 2020 release! Get ready to join the action. pic.twitter.com/8usLku2K4m — Fast & Furious Crossroads (@FastFuriousCR) May 27, 2020

Fast & Furious Crossroads is now scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 7th. It was first announced at The Game Awards 2019 to a rather cold reception. Notably, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson reprise their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman with new additions in the form of Sonequa Martin-Green and Asia Kate Dillon. The press release announcing the release date and first-look gameplay states that more about its three-way multiplayer mode will be shared in the coming weeks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of Fast & Furious Crossroads so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases in August? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

